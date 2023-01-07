Mourillon and Warner lead teams to victory in Cricket Associations 10 Splash





– Advertisement – By Neto Baptiste Police and Pigotts Crushers opened their Zone A campaigns in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Splash (T10) Cricket Tournament with victories on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. During the first match of a double heath at the North Sound venue, the police officers made light work of Bolans Blasters to win comfortably by seven wickets. Asked to bat, Blasters were limited to 69 for three in their 10 overs allotment. Hugo Tonge topscored with 25 for Blasters with Tajeja Tonge Add 20 to the total. There was a wicket for each Lynton Africa and Orange Boston bowling for the victors. When their turn arrived at the crease, the Police went back to their target at 73 for three. They were led by wicket-keeper and captain, Derek Mouillon who made 42. He hit four sixes and three fours in the process. Shawn Moore contributed with 24 not out. Cutting tongue and Roy Roy each took a wicket for Blasters. Mourillon said it took some time to adjust, but they were able to curb the Bolans’ at bat midway through their innings. At first we were a bit – I won’t say shaky – but we felt more comfortable, based on the new rules introduced at the beginning of the briefing the umpires gave me, and to field a 5-4 to keep. It’s a different type of setting to play a 10/10 league. It requires a lot more hands-on and proactive thinking than reactive thinking, so in the first five overs Bolans got away a bit, but after we found ourselves [sorted] in the last five overs I don’t think they’ve scored 30 runs, he said. Derek Mourillon (right) hits 42 as he leads the police to a seven wicket triumph in the 10 Splash cricket clubs In the main game of the night, Crushers were led by an all-rounder Essan Warner who topped with 25 from 24 deliveries to help his team to a comfortable six wicket victory over Rising Sun Spartans. Warner hit three fours during his 38 minutes at the crease to lead breakers to 57 for four from 8.2 overs as they successfully chased the 56 for six set earlier by Spartans in their 10 overs. Jahim Norde highest scored with 19 in a losing effort. Kadeem Hendrik was the bowlers’ choice for Bullets with two wickets for four runs in his two overs allocation. Coach of the Pigotts Crushers team Ajarni Frederick said winning the coin toss and choosing field was a strategic move that may have won them the game. Batsman Essan Warner top-scored for Pigotts Crushers with 25 runs on 24 deliveries It rained before the game started and we know we have a lot of spinners so if it had rained more the spinners wouldn’t have been able to grab the ball in the backend [of the match]and the wicket got a bit damper in that same case, so I think the spinners would try to use the pitch and we made a decision on that, he said. In Zone A on Saturday, New Winthorpes Lions and Rising Sun Spartans play at noon; Liberta Blackhawks face Bolans Blasters at 3 p.m.; and the police take on Pigotts Crushers at 6pm. In another triple-header showdown on Sunday, Combined Schools face Bethesda Golden Eagles at 11:30 AM, All Saints Pythons take on Jennings Tigers, and Empire Nation play Freetown all in Zone B. – Advertisement –

