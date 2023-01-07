NFL cancels Bills-Bengals, here’s what you need to know



[*]

We understand that Yahoo Fantasy Football executives have been waiting for more news on the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game has been officially canceled by the NFL and will not resume. Based on our previous announcement, all fantasy points accumulated in the Bills-Bengals game will be reset to zero to reflect the official NFL record. All match scores and league standings are now up to date. Here’s how this information can affect your competition: Public Competitions: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed and the season is over. This includes prize competitions and we plan to send payouts the week of January 16. Private competitions ending in week 17: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed and the season is over. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to this issue, and we recognize that Championship matches have been impacted by the game’s cancellation. However, commissioners can make manual changes to the results of their competitions through the Edit Commissioner’s Team Points tool in free private competitions. Private prize competitions will have to get in touch Customer service For assistance. Changes are processed overnight and are not reflected immediately. Here are some popular options to consider based on user feedback: Use original Bills/Bengals player projections from Week 17 and apply them to your matchup.

Applying average points scored for Bills/Bengalen players in the roster from the past four weeks (or any time frame) to the week 17 matchup.

Combining the official week 17 results with the week 18 matchup results.

Remove week 17 matchup results and use week 18 results instead. *

Use Week 18 Bills/Bengals Player Points and apply them to your Week 17 matchup. Private leagues with a week 18 end date: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed. Week 18 matchups reflect the results that will get you ready for your championship week. Story continues Best ball By the Official Best Ball Rules, no additional score will be applied to players in the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game. The scoring is final at this point, regardless of whether play resumes at a later date. Best ball awards will be released shortly after the Week 17 stat corrections are applied to your league. For Pickem Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game will be removed and the week re-scored. Groups using trust points will be adjusted to account for game removals. Thanks again for choosing and playing with Yahoo Fantasy. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances. Bookmark this article to follow the latest updates and follow @Yahoo fantasy. [*] Remark: To see Week 18 Stats and Fantasy Points, go to the Players on the Web/Desktop page after a player’s game ends and use the Week 18 filter. Stats and Fantasy Points are not visible on other screens since your league ended in week 17. Then please contact the Yahoo Customer Care team if you have questions. Our thoughts remain with Damar Hamlin and his family. You can follow our ongoing coverage here: https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/week-17-18-fantasy-football-nfl-cancels-bills-bengals-heres-what-to-know-001141979.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

[*]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos