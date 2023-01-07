Sports
Game Preview: No. 11 Men’s Ice Hockey in Southern Maine
No. 11 men’s ice hockey in Southern Maine
Saturday January 7 | 16.00 hours
USM Ice Arena | Gorham, Maine
SERIES HISTORY
• Babson is 34-9-1 all-time against Southern Maine in a series dating back to 1995.
• The Beavers have won 20 of their last 21 games against the Huskies over the past decade, with the lone loss coming in the quarterfinals of the 2020 NEHC Tournament
• The Green and White has won nine games in a row at the USM Ice Arena since 2013.
LAST MEETING
• Paul Boutoussov M’22 and Matt Wiesner ’22 both scored twice to finish with three points each to help Babson defeat Southern Maine 6-2 on February 12, 2022 in Gorham, Maine.
• Graduated student Max Torrez and senior Chris Rooney also contributed goals for the Beavers, who broke a 1–1 deadlock in the second period with four goals in an 11-minute span.
• Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira recorded a goal and an assist and Brendan Dowler scored 43 seconds into the second period for the Huskies, who got 39 saves from freshman netminder Kyle Penton.
EXPLORING THE BEAVERS
• No. 11 Babson (9-4-2, 4-2-2 NEHC) defeated Salem State 4-1 for its second straight win on Tuesday night.
• Rooney scored twice, senior James Perullo scored the go-ahead 17 seconds into the third period and first year Ian Driscol tack on a late power play count for the Beavers, who got 17 saves from senior Nolan Hildebrand.
• Juniors Thomas Kramer (5-10-15) is tied for second in the conference in assists and third in points, senior Andrew Holland (5-5-10) scored twice on the power play and freshmen Ryan Murphy (4-6-10) has four points over the last two games.
• Hildebrand has gone 7-1-2 in 10 starts this winter and ranks 13th in the division in save percentage (.940) and 14th nationally in goals scored against average.
EXPLORING THE HUSKIES
• Southern Maine (2-10-1, 1-7-0 NEHC) suffered a 5-1 loss to Bowdoin in his return from the holiday break last Sunday.
• Dylan Hullaby scored 15:37 in the third period and Penton made 35 saves for the Huskies, who trailed 3-0 after the first period.
• Curtis Judd (7-6-13) is tied for fourth in the NEHC in points, Mathieu Sabourin (3-5-8) has scored once on the power play and Austin Marini (2-6-8) has at least one point in four of his last five appearances.
• Penton (2-4-1) this season has 2.84 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, along with one shutout in eight starts between the pipes this season.
RICE RECORDS WIN NO. 299
• Head coach Jamie Rice ’90, now in his 19th year behind the Babson bench, picked up his 299th career win against Salem State on Tuesday night.
• He is now one win away from becoming the 13th active Division III coach with 300 wins.
MILESTONE WINS
1 19 November 2004 v Hamilton (5-1)
November 19, 2010 vs. Colby (5-4)
200 Nov 12, 2016 vs. Castleton (4-1)
247 23 Nov. 2019 vs. Castleton (3-2) leads the program in all wins
STRIPE INTO THE WEEKEND
• Rooney (4-2-6) has scored in three games in a row and is on a four game point streak as sophomore Matt Cormier (1-3-4) and freshmen Cam Joslin (1-2-3) have combined for seven points in their last three games.
• Kramer, Driscoll and freshmen Ryan Murphy, Nolan Dion and Brendan Kennedy all have scored points in back-to-back forays.
NEHC RESET
• With the conference resuming after a month break, the Beavers enter the weekend in fourth place, 14 points behind undefeated Hobart (18), Norwich (16) and Elmira (15).
• Southern Maine is currently in ninth place with three points.
POLL POSITION
• The NEHC ranked three teams in the most recent USCHO.com Division III poll – No. 1 and undefeated Hobart (13-0-0), No. 10 Norwich (9-3-1) and No. 11 Bason.
• The SUNYAC (No. 6 Geneseo, No. 8 Oswego, No. 15 Plattsburgh) and the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (No. 3 Adrian, No. 5 St. Norbert, No. 12 Aurora) also each have three ranked teams, and the Commonwealth Coast Conference (No. 7 Endicott, No. 14 Univ. of New England) has two.
FIGURES TO KNOW
• The Beavers have knocked out 18 of their last 19 penalties while allowing only one power play in their last eight games.
• Babson is 7-2-1 on the year when he scored the opening goal of the game.
• The Green-White is 8-1-1 this winter when conceding two goals or less.
• The Beavers have scored at least three goals in each of their last 12 wins dating back to last February.
NEXT ONE
• Babson returns home to meet Elmira this Friday and Hobart next Saturday at the Babson Skating Centre.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.babsonathletics.com/sports/m-hockey/2022-23/releases/20230106kvrmv9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Game Preview: No. 11 Men’s Ice Hockey in Southern Maine
- The bride says we mothers should all dress the same
- Live from the International Space Station, Saturday Morning Physics
- Misunderstandings with MWM cleared up, says Imran Khan
- Venus Williams pulls out of Australian Open with injury | Tennis news
- A lion roars on Broadway as the box office reveals the winners | Entertainment News
- Michelle Yeoh’s latest outfit belongs in everything, everywhere at once
- Will Bollywood score big at the box office in 2023?
- Will Erdogan and Assad soon meet to bury the hatchet?
- NFL cancels Bills-Bengals, here’s what you need to know
- A slight earthquake shakes the Montreal area | suburban weather
- The United States continues to offer China its COVID vaccines. China continues to say no.