Game Preview: No. 11 Men’s Ice Hockey in Southern Maine

No. 11 men’s ice hockey in Southern Maine

Saturday January 7 | 16.00 hours

USM Ice Arena | Gorham, Maine

SERIES HISTORY

• Babson is 34-9-1 all-time against Southern Maine in a series dating back to 1995.

• The Beavers have won 20 of their last 21 games against the Huskies over the past decade, with the lone loss coming in the quarterfinals of the 2020 NEHC Tournament

• The Green and White has won nine games in a row at the USM Ice Arena since 2013.

LAST MEETING

• Paul Boutoussov M’22 and Matt Wiesner ’22 both scored twice to finish with three points each to help Babson defeat Southern Maine 6-2 on February 12, 2022 in Gorham, Maine.

• Graduated student Max Torrez and senior Chris Rooney also contributed goals for the Beavers, who broke a 1–1 deadlock in the second period with four goals in an 11-minute span.

• Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira recorded a goal and an assist and Brendan Dowler scored 43 seconds into the second period for the Huskies, who got 39 saves from freshman netminder Kyle Penton.

EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

• No. 11 Babson (9-4-2, 4-2-2 NEHC) defeated Salem State 4-1 for its second straight win on Tuesday night.

• Rooney scored twice, senior James Perullo scored the go-ahead 17 seconds into the third period and first year Ian Driscol tack on a late power play count for the Beavers, who got 17 saves from senior Nolan Hildebrand.

• Juniors Thomas Kramer (5-10-15) is tied for second in the conference in assists and third in points, senior Andrew Holland (5-5-10) scored twice on the power play and freshmen Ryan Murphy (4-6-10) has four points over the last two games.

• Hildebrand has gone 7-1-2 in 10 starts this winter and ranks 13th in the division in save percentage (.940) and 14th nationally in goals scored against average.

EXPLORING THE HUSKIES

• Southern Maine (2-10-1, 1-7-0 NEHC) suffered a 5-1 loss to Bowdoin in his return from the holiday break last Sunday.

• Dylan Hullaby scored 15:37 in the third period and Penton made 35 saves for the Huskies, who trailed 3-0 after the first period.

• Curtis Judd (7-6-13) is tied for fourth in the NEHC in points, Mathieu Sabourin (3-5-8) has scored once on the power play and Austin Marini (2-6-8) has at least one point in four of his last five appearances.

• Penton (2-4-1) this season has 2.84 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, along with one shutout in eight starts between the pipes this season.

RICE RECORDS WIN NO. 299

• Head coach Jamie Rice ’90, now in his 19th year behind the Babson bench, picked up his 299th career win against Salem State on Tuesday night.

• He is now one win away from becoming the 13th active Division III coach with 300 wins.

MILESTONE WINS

1 19 November 2004 v Hamilton (5-1)

November 19, 2010 vs. Colby (5-4)

200 Nov 12, 2016 vs. Castleton (4-1)

247 23 Nov. 2019 vs. Castleton (3-2) leads the program in all wins

STRIPE INTO THE WEEKEND

• Rooney (4-2-6) has scored in three games in a row and is on a four game point streak as sophomore Matt Cormier (1-3-4) and freshmen Cam Joslin (1-2-3) have combined for seven points in their last three games.

• Kramer, Driscoll and freshmen Ryan Murphy, Nolan Dion and Brendan Kennedy all have scored points in back-to-back forays.

NEHC RESET

• With the conference resuming after a month break, the Beavers enter the weekend in fourth place, 14 points behind undefeated Hobart (18), Norwich (16) and Elmira (15).

• Southern Maine is currently in ninth place with three points.

POLL POSITION

• The NEHC ranked three teams in the most recent USCHO.com Division III poll – No. 1 and undefeated Hobart (13-0-0), No. 10 Norwich (9-3-1) and No. 11 Bason.

• The SUNYAC (No. 6 Geneseo, No. 8 Oswego, No. 15 Plattsburgh) and the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (No. 3 Adrian, No. 5 St. Norbert, No. 12 Aurora) also each have three ranked teams, and the Commonwealth Coast Conference (No. 7 Endicott, No. 14 Univ. of New England) has two.

FIGURES TO KNOW

• The Beavers have knocked out 18 of their last 19 penalties while allowing only one power play in their last eight games.

• Babson is 7-2-1 on the year when he scored the opening goal of the game.

• The Green-White is 8-1-1 this winter when conceding two goals or less.

• The Beavers have scored at least three goals in each of their last 12 wins dating back to last February.

NEXT ONE

• Babson returns home to meet Elmira this Friday and Hobart next Saturday at the Babson Skating Centre.