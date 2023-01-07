Bears Scorch Cardinal – California Golden Bears Athletics





Next game: in Washington state 1/11/2023 | 8:00 pm ESPNU 810 AM / The Varsity App Jan 11 (Wed) / 8:00 PM Bee the state of Washington BERKELEY The California men’s basketball team’s cathartic response to the rocky start to the season manifested itself Friday night in a blitzkrieg of three-pointers against its rival. The Golden Bears tied a school record with 16 three-pointers at a blistering 73 percent, and Cal defeated Stanford 92-70 in a lively Haas Pavilion. Graduated student DeJuan Clayton continued to show the difference he can make in Cal’s lineup, throwing in 26 points on 6-for-8 shooting from outside the arc in just his third game with the Bears, and Cal added 21 assists as a team, the most since registering 22 against Washington in 2019. The Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) have now won three of four games after an 0-12 start. “We’re not the 0-12 team you saw,” said sophomore Alajiki himself , who scored a career-high 19 points. “We didn’t have DeJuan. We haven’t been able to play together much. We are a completely different team now. Everyone feels that.” Senior Kuany Kuany also had a career-high with 18 points, while also adding five rebounds and three assists while point guard Joel Brown recorded a season-best seven assists. The Bears reached 90 points in a regular game for the first time since 2015. “I’m very happy for our players and our fans,” said head coach Cal Mark Fox said. “It was a complete team effort. A lot of guys played well.” Clayton, a three-time all-conference selection at Coppin State before moving to Hartford and eventually Cal, missed the first 13 games of the season with an injury. He also had six assists against the Cardinal. “It’s amazing what a difference DeJuan makes to our team,” said Fox. “He gives us some momentum. We needed him badly. He won’t play like that every night, but he’s a calming force. He makes everyone better. He deserved a night like tonight after what he’s been through.” The Bears shot 59 percent from the floor, their highest field goal percentage in a game since converting 60 percent of their shots to the floor against Washington in 2015. Cal will be looking at even his Pac-12 record Wednesday when it plays on ESPNU in Washington State at 8 p.m. “I think we’re coming together at the right time,” Clayton said. “We’re learning how to play with each other and just keep going from here. It feels great to get back on track.” STAY INFORMED For more Cal men’s basketball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMBBall), Instagram (@CalMBBball) and Facebook (/CalMBBall/).

