Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc in doubt for Nagpur
Australia’s roster conundrum in Sydney could return for Nagpur with news of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc touching down to go for the series opener against India.
The pair will miss the third and final Test against South Africa after suffering finger injuries that could see them out of action well into February.
Green, who is recovering from surgery on his broken finger, said he will be ready to fulfill his $3.15 million IPL contract, but the first test against India on February 9 could come too soon.
Obviously my number one priority is the test series ahead of time, Green said.
I think me and Starcy might go and go for that first (test) but of course we give ourselves the best chance.
Starc’s finger isn’t broken, but he suffered a ligament damage trying to make an outfield catch at the MCG.
Missing out on two key players for one of Australia’s biggest test runs in recent history is something close to a doomsday scenario for selectors.
Their recovery means they will now be asking the same question as they did leading up to the Sydney Test: who will replace Green and Starc on a wicket expected to turn?
Given the circumstances and the fact that Australia has no obvious like-for-like substitute for green, there are several directions selectors can go.
It is arguably reasonable to assume that those picked for Sydney are in pole position to be retained as the third Test XI was selected with India in mind.
Selectors went with an extra spinner to replace Starc in the form of a left arm Ashton agarwhile there is an extra batter in it Matthew Renshaw was picked at number 6 to cover Green.
It’s hard to say at this point if they passed their audition.
Thanks to the rain and Australian top flight dominance, Renshaw conceded just 11 balls in the first innings, while the first three days went by without Agar bowling a ball.
Nevertheless, Agar looks set to be the frontrunner to partner Nathan Lyon in India, with Mitchell Swepson not doing enough in his four Tests in 2022.
The recent success of left-arm orthodox spider in the subcontinent will also work in Agar’s favor, as will the fact that he has experience in Asia in all formats.
India’s own left arm spinning all-rounder, Axar Patel, has the second most Test wickets in India in the last three years with 39 at just 12.43.
In fact, four of the top five on that list are left-arm orthodox spinners.
England’s Jack Leach took 18 wickets at 28.72 in four India Tests, Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 15 at 4.46pm, while New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel scored 17 at 10.05pm, including a 10-wicket haul in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Agar has played 20 international matches in Asia in all formats, including two Tests in Bangladesh in 2017.
The fact that he also averages 32.50 with the bat in Test cricket, including his 98 on his debut in 2013, raises his credentials even more than a specialist spinner.
Meanwhile is on the edge of the spin conversation Todd Murphy. He has14 wickets at 17.71 in the Sheffield Shield this season, and also looks ahead of Swepson in the selection queue.
Earlier this year, he won 4-52 for Australia A against Sri Lanka in what was only his third first-class game, while Kerry OKeeffe believes he is as good an off-spinner as I have seen since Nathan Lyon.
I think the ball comes out of his hand beautifully. He is working on his variations and he will be a star for the Australian cricket team when the time comes, he told foxsports.com.au.
Every year he just seems to get a little better.
Adam Zampa is another smoker to play in Nagpur after returning to first-class cricket for the first time in three years.
It feels like he’s coming from too far behind, but he announced in November that he wants to throw my hat in the ring to play Test cricket.
Zampa’s experience in Asia definitely counts, even if it’s white ball experience. He has played 53 matches in Asia in various formats and took 78 wickets at 24.23.
As for Australia’s No. 6, Renshaw forced his way back into the XI for the first time in nearly five years after averaging over 50 in this summer’s Sheffield Shield.
He is also known as one of Australia’s stronger spin players, while also having invaluable experience in Asia, having played all six Tests against India and Bangladesh in 2017.
While he failed to score big in either series, he managed two fifties and three other scores between 30 and 50.
However, despite playing in Sydney, Renshaw’s retention is less clear than Agar’s should both Green and Starc be missing from Nagpur.
Australia was already taking a big risk in choosing only two fast bowlers in Sydney, including Hazlewood, who has only managed four Tests in a year, and none since the first game against the West Indies.
If just one fast bowler goes out, Australia would be left with a major predicament and would likely turn to Marnus Labuschagne to send down some of its rare mediums.
Australia should be very confident that the wicket will be a raging turner to go with just two fast bowlers, leaving a spot for Renshaw.
Fortunately for Renshaw, that is expected in India.
Also playing in his favor is that selectors will be wary of Australia’s batting depth in Asia given the team’s problems against spin.
Last year in Sri Lanka, Australia lost the second Test by an innings after being bowled for 151. David Warner only averaged 21.33 in that series and Travis Head only 7.66.
As such, it would be a great risk for Australia to take Alex Carey to the next level and only have the six specialist hitters. Australia will likely want to hit deeper, meaning Renshaw will be firmly in the conversation if Green is unavailable.
The alternative option, which gained some traction prior to the Sydney Test, is the unrestricted 23-year-old Aaron Hardy.
Ricky Ponting and Kerry OKeeffe sang Hardie’s praises before he was knocked out by Renshaw.
The most recognizable like-for-like I can think of for Cam Green’s replacement for Sydney is someone like Aaron Hardie, Ponting told Channel 7.
Another Western Australian all-rounder. Very talented youngster, we’ve seen him make his mark on the shorter forms of the games more than anything so far.
He managed as many as 100 in the Shield final last year and can throw some handy overs. Bit smoky in there, but I like to throw it outside.
Meanwhile, OKeeffe said on Fox Cricket, “He’s behind Cameron Green as an all-rounder, but I’ve been eyeing him for a while. I think he’s an extraordinary talent.”
He hits the ground like Cameron Green, really strong. He bowls a high quality outswing. He’s in their sights, I’m pretty sure. I think he would be a good like-for-like.
Hardie averages an impressive 44.57 with the bat in first-class cricket and has 41 wickets at 30.80, making him a worthy candidate to consider.
Another all-rounder, though not quite as similar to Green, is the Queensland veteran Michael Neser.
Neser has two Tests under his belt and could potentially take on an all-rounder role, having provided many runs for Queensland recently. This season he averages 42.66 with the bat, while having two first-class centuries to his credit.
Ahead of the Sydney Test, Brad Haddin called Neser a must for Australia, and Brett Lee also selected him in his predicted XI, although he eventually lost.
The least likely scenario is that conditions shock everyone and Australia opt for its traditional 7-4 line-up with three fast bowlers.
In that situation Lance Morris would come right back into the equation to replace Starc.
Morris has been heralded as Australia’s fastest bowler who could potentially harass India’s batters with his brutal speed through the air.
He would bring an element of the unknown to Australia’s rivals as well as a point of difference from the more precise Cummins and Hazlewood.
Scott Boland is also looking to make his way back to the XI, although it seems unlikely Australia would play him alongside two other line-and-length bowlers.
https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/australia-vs-south-africa-cricket-news-first-test-vs-india-selection-squad-cameron-green-mitchell-starc-in-doubt-for-nagpur/news-story/8f707ec68f64356abf75b8239b9e349e
