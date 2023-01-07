Marcus Satterfield, Tony White meet the media





For the first time since I was hired, Nebraskathe coordinators Marcus Satterfield on the offensive side and Tony White on the defense met with media members Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Satterfield, a long time Matt Rule assistant, comes to Lincoln after serving as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He was also Rhule’s OC at Temple from 2013-15. Although White will be working with Rhule for the first time, they have known each other since the early 2000s. White was a senior linebacker at UCLA in 2001 when Rhule entered the program as the Bruins’ defensive line coach. They have kept in touch ever since and Rhule liked what he saw of White’s 3-3-5 defense at Syracuse, where he has been coaching since 2020. >>> REGISTER to the Inside Nebraska site for only $9.95/month! Here are Satterfield’s fast hits and White’s time behind the stage.

>> How much did Sattefield know about Nebraska before taking this job? If you grew up when he did, everyone knew Nebraska. >> Satterfield and Rhule go way back and first worked together in 2005 in Western Carolina. Satterfield had a hunch he might call for Nebraska’s Matt Rhule after South Carolina’s game against Clemson. His phone lights up with a text from Rhule saying “Call me.” >> Receiver is part of the team that needs improvement, Satterfield said. The Nebraska receiver room loses three of last season’s top four pass catchers, including school record-breaking Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek and Oliver Martin. That trio combined to catch 102 passes for 1,478 yards and 12 touchdowns. >> “We’re going to be a pro-style attack. We’re going to huddle together,” said Satterfield. The coordinator also said the attack will have a fullback. >> “I’m on a group crusade,” said Satterfield. The coach is passionate about using a huddle. Quarterbacks become better leaders in groups. They speak up and are more vocal. He’s an old-fashioned offensive coach and doesn’t like a quarterback who claps to signal the snap. >> “I love him,” Satterfield said of O-line coach Donovan Raiola. Satterfield met Raiola with the intention of disliking him, but after about 30-35 minutes, Satterfield changed his mind. He switched to Rhule about it and asked the head coach to keep Raiola. >> Energy and passion were two words Satterfield used to describe new tight end coach Bob Wager, a longtime Texas high school coach who is now entering college coaching for the first time. >> “I think it’s perfect,” Satterfield said of his offense and how it fits into the Big Ten. He said his offense should be hard, blue and old-fashioned. The offense must first and foremost focus on and own the line of scrimmage. “We will lead football,” he said. >> What does Satterfield like about White’s 3-3-5? He said the diversity and all the different fronts it can show at the line of scrimmage. >> Depth in the back room? Satterfield has watched their film, but has not yet “felt” them on a practice field. Until he can, it’s hard for him to pass judgment. >> QB run game “is crucial” according to Satterfield. He loves recruiting with those skills, and it only helps an offense by having that in the arsenal.

>> What are White’s impressions of the Big Ten? Syracuse played Purdue in 2022, more of a throwing Big Ten team, sure, but the physical attitude was still there, White said. So he has an idea of ​​what he’s going to see. >> White doesn’t want to get “stuck” in recruiting. The goal for him is to recruit football players, not a position name like defensive end or nose tackle. He wants to recruit football players and teach them what they need to know after landing them. >> It’s too soon to say anything about the position of the Rover and who might play it in Nebraska, White said. He has not yet had the chance to feel his players on a football field. >> Rhule is in the defensive conference rooms, which helps White improve his defense through the comments he makes and the positions he has. >> Terrance Knighton is “funny” and “gets after it”. White said Knighton is a good communicator, and the fact that he played at the highest possible level only helps. >> White said the linebacker room will be key in how the defense plays. >> White called DBs coach Evan Cooper a ‘walking Red Bull commercial’. His energy changes rooms. >> White called 2023 commit Eric Fields a “chess piece” that could potentially span the entire field. Is he a middle linebacker? Could he play in the middle of the field at Rover? Maybe he’s coming from the edge. It’s too early to tell, but Fields has the staff’s attention. >> What about the blackshirts? White must first master the tradition and talk to former players before announcing how he will deal with it. Once he really understands what it means for this program, he will make a decision.

