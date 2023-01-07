About Last Night: Max Pacioretty experiences Hurricanes Hockey in debut

On January 18, 2019, after a 4-1 defeat against the worst league Senators from Ottawa on home ice during Nino Niederreiter’s debut with the team, then-rookie head coach Rod BrindAmour slowly walked into the PNC Arena media room.

The Carolina Hurricanes had lost 25 of their 47 games to that point, but that particular loss felt totally drained, especially with the debut of a new scoring winger.

I said, in the locker room, I apologized to him, said BrindAmour about Niederreiter. That effort… that’s not our team, and that’s his first game, so I’m sure he thinks that… I don’t know what he thinks we are now. Well, correct that.

We now know that they did correct that, but it was hard to imagine a debut game ending in a loss as memorable as the one in 2019. I mean, the head coach literally apologized to the player for how poorly his team played . .

Four years later, almost to this day, Max Pacioretty made his Hurricanes debut against Niederreiter and the Nashville Predators. The 5-3 loss at the PNC Arena certainly wasn’t as deflating as Ottawa’s loss, but what it lacked in mischief it made up for in sheer irony.

The Hurricanes honored Pacioretty’s debut with a jersey-matching 67 shots on target, setting a franchise record. They were faster than the Predators by a ridiculous 42 shot margin. With 2.9 seconds left in the third period, Colton Sissons scored an empty net goal to make it a two-goal game and officially put away the Corsi Canes.

In his first game with the team, Pacioretty experienced historic levels of Hurricanes hockey.

Let’s talk about last night.

Max Paccioretty impresses in debut

Pacioretty started the match on the fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Derek Stepan. He finished the game on the front line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

That should already paint a picture of how well things went for the 34-year-old.

His first shift was a short one that started with a faceoff in the defensive zone, but on his second shift, he hit the net with two heavy shots. That shift was eye-opening. His shot looks and feels different from other goalscorers on the team. When Pacioretty lets go of the puck you can almost feel the weight from the stands.

He ended the evening with six shots on target and a pair of hits in 16:06 ice time. He was the fifth most used forward from Carolina, and while he showed signs of rust late in the game when he clearly ran out of gas, it was a promising start for a player on a new team who had missed 38 games with an injury. that could have jeopardized his career.

Assuming he recovers well physically after last night’s game, it seems likely that Pacioretty will not start this weekend with Columbus on the fourth line.

Saros sadness

There have been numerous instances where the Hurricanes stacked shots on target but didn’t deserve to win. Last night was nowhere near one of those nights.

According to NaturalStatTrick, the Hurricanes had 6.45 expected goals in all situations. That number is the third highest of BrindAmour’s coaching tenure and just 0.02 behind a 3-1 victory over Saros and the Predators in April 2021.

Their 27 dangerous shot attempts were the most they’ve had in a game this season and their third most since 2018. If the numbers feel hollow, here’s a visual representation of where Carolina’s shots were taken.

The Hurricanes certainly took a lot of shots with little danger, but they had almost as many good chances to get the puck in the net. They capitalized three times, starting with a deflection from the high slot by Paul Stastny.

The Hurricanes then caught the Predators on their heels during the first shift of period two, taking advantage of the extra space on the ice in a 4-on-4 series and making a dizzying array of passes. The final pass went from Brett Pesce to Brady Skjei to make it 2-1.

Their third and final score was the result of the third line doing what it has been doing all season. Jordan Martin also stripped Mattias Ekholm of the puck in the neutral zone and Jesper Fast bunted a pass to Jordan Staal, who read well and shot into the attacking zone for a breakaway goal.

From then on, it was Juuse Saros’ show.

After conceding three goals on 28 shots in almost exactly half of the game, the diminutive goalkeeper stopped 39 shots in the last 30 minutes, 28 of them in the third period alone.

Tracking Money Pucks was less favorable to Carolina’s offense than NaturalStatTrick, but it wasn’t much. According to Money Pukethe Hurricanes generated 6.09 expected goals, which is still absurdly high. Saros was credited with 3.09 goals above expectations. He came into the game with just over 13 goals saved above expectations in his first 28 games, a tally that was already near the top of the league.

Countless chaotic sequences should have ended in Carolina goals. Paul Stastny had three dangerous shot attempts in about ten seconds during a shift in the second period. Andrei Svechnikov had a similar substitution later in the match.

The Stastny-centered line with Necas and Svechnikov was great from start to finish. With the trio on the ice, Carolina beat Nashville 16-6 at 5-on-5, scoring seven dangerous shots while giving up only two.

It’s easy to say it was just another game for the Hurricanes. Often there would be agreement here, but this was not one of those cases. Saros was under duress all night. He did everything he could, whether it was post-to-post stops, locating pucks through a seemingly never-ending crowd, or even dropping his stick on a third-period opportunity to whack at a fluttering puck destined was for the game.

It was one of the best goalkeeping performances in the NHL this season. Unfortunately it happened one night that Pyotr Kochetkov struggled as he kept trying to fight through rust.

These losses hurt much less if you’re the second ranked team in the NHL and you’ve just played an entire month without losing a regulation game. The process, especially in the attack zone, was not the problem last night.

If the Hurricanes follow up with a similar effort last night, the odds against Columbus will be very much in their favor.