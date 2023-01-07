Let’s not go the Mkwawa High School football way





Sports activities at what was then Mkwawa High School in the late 1960’s were great. Facilities for all games were provided. They include fields for hockey, rugby, cricket, athletics and of course football – it had three fields. There were also courts for basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton and gymnastics, as well as facilities for table tennis and darts in the four residence halls. And if you were interested in music, there were pianos, violins and guitars. In short, the school was able to provide all sports and cultural activities well. But the most popular game was, of course, football. As mentioned above, three football fields were present. In addition to the student housing football teams and the school team, there are two major football clubs at the school. And these were the Hot Spurs and the African Kibuyu. Hot Spurs was affiliated with the then Sunderland and later Simba Club, while African Kibuyu was affiliated with the Young Africans Club. Naturally, there was great rivalry between the two teams. The rivalry was so great that when these two teams met, there would be no classes that day. At that time I was goalkeeper of the African Kibuyu, despite my small and short stature. One night, on the eve of a crucial game, I was approached by a team of Hot Spurs officials and they convinced me and my centre-forward to switch sides and join their team. After much persuasion, we agreed to join their team. We even received presents for our betrayal of the African Kibuyu. This of course did not go down well with our team. Over time, the African Kibuyu team retaliated by poaching two prominent Hot Spurs players. From then on, the excitement and even the rivalry between the two clubs subsided. The students lost interest in football at school. Even our school team and its performance was affected. I foresee the same in our Bongoland football. The two big clubs Young Africans and Simba are involved in a bitter rivalry. They are busy trying to outdo each other. Poaching players and getting suspicious results against weaker opponents of six or eight goals. This is not healthy for our football game. Supporters of the game are slowly getting bored. Something needs to be done by the football authorities. Otherwise, we might end up the Mkwawa High School way. And that will be a tragedy.

