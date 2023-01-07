No. 12 Buckeyes Open 2023 3-1 win over No. 14/13 Spartans – Ohio State Buckeyes





Box Score Columbus, Ohio With a goal in each period, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey team on Friday defeated No. 14/13 Michigan State 3-1 in their first game of the second half of the season. Tate Singleton opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game and Stephen Halliday’s power play goal in the second period pushed Buckeye’s lead to 2–0 on 40 minutes. The Spartans made it a one-goal game midway through the third game before Joe Dunlap sealed the win with an empty goal in the last minute. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves in the Buckeye net and Mason Lohrei had two assists. Ohio State, which has won its last four games, is now 13-7-1 on the year and 6-5-0-0-0-0 in Big Ten play, while the Spartans are 12-10-1 and 6- 6-1-0-0-1 in the B1G. The teams wrap up the weekend and regular season series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Value City Arena. The game will be broadcast by BTN and on Ohio State Radio. Saturday is dog day at the game. Bringing a dog into the arena requires match tickets for both the human and the dog. All dog+human tickets are sold out. Single-game and group tickets and mini-plans are all on sale now, with more information at OhioStateBuckeyes.com/tickets. Parking is free at all home games in VCA. The short story At 1:53 of the first period, Tate Singleton put the Buckeyes on the board and scored from the high slot with a Davis Burnside assist, with CJ Regula picking up the second helper.

Each team had 11 shots in the first 20 minutes. Five shots from the Spartans came on their two power play opportunities.

The only goal of the second period came with less than two minutes on the clock. With Ohio State on a 4-on-3 power play, a Stephen Halliday shot went off a Spartan defender and past the goaltender for a 2-0 Buckeye lead. Mason Lohrei and Jake Wise assisted in the tally, Halliday’s sixth of the year.

Ohio State played much of the second game, beating the Spartans 20-8. The Buckeyes had the only power play opportunities in the second.

The Spartans played within one point on a Jesse Tucker goal at 9:39 of the third.

Michigan State pulled its goalie with 1:59 over. The Buckeyes limited the Spartans to just two shot attempts with a block and a save for the rest of the game.

Joe Dunlap took the win with an empty goal at 19:44. Mason Lohrei and Cole McWard teamed up to clear the puck from the ice and Dunlap won the race down the right wing, skating alone to the net.

MSU had the shot advantage in the third, 9-6, and there were no power plays.

The Buckeyes outran the Spartans, 37-28, in the game. Jakub Dobes played all 60 minutes for Ohio State and had 27 saves. The Buckeyes had 12 shot blocks, with Tyler Duke, Scooter Brickey and Dominic Vidoli blocking two each.

Each team had two power play opportunities, with Ohio State scoring the lone power play goal. Buckeye this and that Lohrei had his second two-assist game of the season and in the last four games. He leads the Buckeyes with 17 assists this year.

Wise has a team-best 21 points and is second with 14 assists.

Halliday is second to the Buckeyes with 18 points.

The Buckeyes are going 19-for-88 (.216) on the power play this season.

In the penalty kill, Ohio State is 78-for-86 (.907), one of the best in the nation.

