Sports
Pat Cummins divides cricket fans by leaving Usman Khawaja FIVE RUNS in first double century
Pat Cummins infuriates cricket fans by declaring and stranding Usman Khawaja just FIVE RUNS short of his first double century – with one even labeled ‘racist’
- Pat Cummins opted to declare against South Africa on day four of the Third Test
- Constant rain delays kept lead-off hitter Usman Khawaja undefeated on 195
- A cricket fan called Cummins’ decision ‘disrespectful and racist’
Australian captain Pat Cummins has outraged cricket fans by choosing to declare on day four of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG in a decision that left lead-off batsman Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 – just five runs from a possible first double century .
With rain and poor light severely hampering play in Sydney since Wednesday, Cummins sent the Proteas to bat after his side collected 4/475 in their first innings.
Australian captain Pat Cummins has divided cricket fans after declaring aggressive against South Africa at the SCG in the third test on day four
Some supporters were furious with Cummins, with one going so far as to declare the quick “racist.”
“Absolute disgrace and disrespectful, (some might even say) racist to deny Ussie a double 100 at the SCG,” the fan tweeted.
‘Milestone is hard to reach and should have got at least five overs as (there’s) no chance of getting 20 wickets.’
Ex-fast bowler turned commentator Brett Lee disagreed with the decision, saying ‘Give Ussie two overs. He’s earned it.’
Many fans agreed.
“If Australia don’t win this test match I will never forgive Pat Cummins for declaring with Uzzie at 195*,” wrote Riley Nelson.
‘I was just going to check the score; did we seriously not even give Uzzie 10 minutes to get his double barrel. That is a farce,” wrote George Patrikios.
“Sad to see them leave Usman Khawaja at 195 not out – it’s unAustralian,” added Rae Allen.
Pat Cummins is an absolutely selfish captain who has to stick to activism not cricket. Your mate is not out at 195, only needs 5 runs to make a double barrel, and you expose yourself by declaring straight to his face,” another fan wrote.
A total of 57 overs from the Third Test were lost on the first two days – and Friday was completely wiped out.
More rain followed on Saturday, before the umpires cleared the way for the game to resume at 1:45 PM local time.
The decision to declare left lead-off hitter Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 – five runs from a possible first double century
Some supporters were furious with Cummins, with one going so far as to declare the fast-paced racist
With sunny skies forecast for Sunday, Australia will be chasing early wickets.
The hosts’ best chance of victory will be to secure a 200-run lead in the first innings, force the follow-on and knock South Africa out again to win the game.
While a draw remains the most likely prospect, South Africa have not managed a score of more than 275 – or survived 100 overs – in the last eight innings.
Returning Josh Hazlewood set the tone with ball in hand as South African captain Dean Elgar fell out of form for just 15 in the ninth over.
It left the visitors in survival mode while trying to avoid a series of clean tricks.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11608751/Pat-Cummins-divides-cricket-fans-leaving-Usman-Khawaja-FIVE-RUNS-short-double-century.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pat Cummins divides cricket fans by leaving Usman Khawaja FIVE RUNS in first double century
- Veteran actor Earl Boen, who played hapless ‘Terminator’ doctor, dies aged 81
- Xi Jinping calls China’s COVID-19 policy ‘rational and well thought out’: report
- Ukraine calls off Russian 36-hour truce as UN and Turkey seek path to end war
- 24 Best Weekend Deals From Amazon’s Winter Fashion Sale
- No. 12 Buckeyes Open 2023 3-1 win over No. 14/13 Spartans – Ohio State Buckeyes
- Inviting his grandchildren to Prambanan Temple, President Jokowi promotes educational tourism • Radar Jogja
- Report an earthquake near Montreal | CTV News
- US to send Bradley armored vehicles to Ukraine for first time in latest military package
- Let’s not go the Mkwawa High School football way
- Buy Yayoi Kusama for Louis Vuitton
- India has banned TikTok. the United States can learn from it.