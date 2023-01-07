Pat Cummins divides cricket fans by leaving Usman Khawaja FIVE RUNS in first double century

Pat Cummins opted to declare against South Africa on day four of the Third Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins has outraged cricket fans by choosing to declare on day four of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG in a decision that left lead-off batsman Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 – just five runs from a possible first double century .

With rain and poor light severely hampering play in Sydney since Wednesday, Cummins sent the Proteas to bat after his side collected 4/475 in their first innings.

Just went to check the score; did we seriously not even give Uzzie 10 minutes to get his double barrel. That’s a farce #AUSvsSA #PinkTest #AUSvSA George Patrikios (@Socrates921) January 7, 2023

Australian captain Pat Cummins has divided cricket fans after declaring aggressive against South Africa at the SCG in the third test on day four

Some supporters were furious with Cummins, with one going so far as to declare the quick “racist.”

“Absolute disgrace and disrespectful, (some might even say) racist to deny Ussie a double 100 at the SCG,” the fan tweeted.

‘Milestone is hard to reach and should have got at least five overs as (there’s) no chance of getting 20 wickets.’

Ex-fast bowler turned commentator Brett Lee disagreed with the decision, saying ‘Give Ussie two overs. He’s earned it.’

Many fans agreed.

“If Australia don’t win this test match I will never forgive Pat Cummins for declaring with Uzzie at 195*,” wrote Riley Nelson.

‘I was just going to check the score; did we seriously not even give Uzzie 10 minutes to get his double barrel. That is a farce,” wrote George Patrikios.

“Sad to see them leave Usman Khawaja at 195 not out – it’s unAustralian,” added Rae Allen.

Pat Cummins is an absolutely selfish captain who has to stick to activism not cricket. Your mate is not out at 195, only needs 5 runs to make a double barrel, and you expose yourself by declaring straight to his face,” another fan wrote.

A total of 57 overs from the Third Test were lost on the first two days – and Friday was completely wiped out.

More rain followed on Saturday, before the umpires cleared the way for the game to resume at 1:45 PM local time.

The decision to declare left lead-off hitter Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 – five runs from a possible first double century

Some supporters were furious with Cummins, with one going so far as to declare the fast-paced racist

With sunny skies forecast for Sunday, Australia will be chasing early wickets.

The hosts’ best chance of victory will be to secure a 200-run lead in the first innings, force the follow-on and knock South Africa out again to win the game.

While a draw remains the most likely prospect, South Africa have not managed a score of more than 275 – or survived 100 overs – in the last eight innings.

Returning Josh Hazlewood set the tone with ball in hand as South African captain Dean Elgar fell out of form for just 15 in the ninth over.

It left the visitors in survival mode while trying to avoid a series of clean tricks.