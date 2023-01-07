Sports
Florida State Football Recruiting: Utah State DE Byron Vaughns offered
Early Friday afternoon, Utah State defenseman Byron Vaughns was presented by the Florida State Seminoles football program:
Vaughns, who is originally from Fort Worth, weighs 64,225 pounds.
He has received offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cal Golden Bears, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen, USC Trojans, Virginia Tech Hokiesand Mountaineers of West Virginia since entering the portal at the end of December. He is currently on an official visit to South Bend.
His Utah state bio:
HONOR
mountain west Championship Game Defensive MVP (2021); Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll (2020).
2021 (SECOND SEASON)
Played in all 14 games, made five starts. Finished the season with 43 tackles (20-solo, 23-assist), including 4.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups and one force fumble to tie for the team leading in pass breakups, and second in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss Named the Mountain West Championship Game defensive MVP for having five tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss, ranked No. 19 in San Diego State (12/4) Tied his career high with eight tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, to go along with a career-high tying one-pass breakup in New Mexico (11/26) Had a career- high 2.0 sacks and a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss as part of his four total tackles against Hawaii (10/30) Had five tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, against No. 13 BYU (10/1) Had three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, against North Dakota (9/10) Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Oregon state (12/18) at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Spent three years at the University of Texas where he wore a redshirt in 2018 and played in 10 games in 2019…Did not play during the 2020 campaign…Ended the 2019 season with 14 tackles, including eight stops in his career against Kansas… Made one tackle and forced a fumble against special teams TCU… Was a member of the Big 12 Commissioners
Honor list in the spring of 2020.
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Three-star candidate nationally rated No. 361 (No. 26 OLB) and the 53rd top recruit in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.com. Listed as No. 41 in the Austin American-Statesmans Fab 55, Chosen to the Super Team by Dave Campbells Texas Football Unanimously Named First Team All-District 8-5A in 2017 as an outside linebacker at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas Played in just five games as a senior due to injury, but still had 51 tackles, including 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 15 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, one interception and four passes defended Selected first-team all-District 8-5A in 2016, as he posted 27.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions as a junior. Also caught five passes for 312 yards (62.4 ypc) and two touchdowns. Began his high school career at James Martin HS in Arlington. Also played basketball, baseball and running track in high school.
IN PERSON
Son of Paul and Natalia Vaughns… Has three siblings… Major in interdisciplinary studies.
For all things football recruiting in the state of Florida, join our most recent thread.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tomahawknation.com/florida-state-seminoles-football-recruiting-fsu-class-commit-visit-offer-transfer-portal-news-college-cfb/2023/1/6/23542611/utah-state-defensive-end-byron-vaughns-roster-depth-chart-ranking
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Florida State Football Recruiting: Utah State DE Byron Vaughns offered
- Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India’s Supreme Court
- Inviting his grandchildren to Prambanan Temple, Jokowi promotes educational tourism
- “Maybe they think my appearance is evil”
- Hailey Bieber flashed her underwear in a cheeky sheer black dress
- A rapidly growing nation will experience a new era under Prime Minister Modi
- Pat Cummins divides cricket fans by leaving Usman Khawaja FIVE RUNS in first double century
- Veteran actor Earl Boen, who played hapless ‘Terminator’ doctor, dies aged 81
- Xi Jinping calls China’s COVID-19 policy ‘rational and well thought out’: report
- Ukraine calls off Russian 36-hour truce as UN and Turkey seek path to end war
- 24 Best Weekend Deals From Amazon’s Winter Fashion Sale
- No. 12 Buckeyes Open 2023 3-1 win over No. 14/13 Spartans – Ohio State Buckeyes