Florida State Football Recruiting: Utah State DE Byron Vaughns offered

Early Friday afternoon, Utah State defenseman Byron Vaughns was presented by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Vaughns, who is originally from Fort Worth, weighs 64,225 pounds.

He has received offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cal Golden Bears, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen, USC Trojans, Virginia Tech Hokiesand Mountaineers of West Virginia since entering the portal at the end of December. He is currently on an official visit to South Bend.

His Utah state bio:

HONOR

mountain west Championship Game Defensive MVP (2021); Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll (2020).

2021 (SECOND SEASON)

Played in all 14 games, made five starts. Finished the season with 43 tackles (20-solo, 23-assist), including 4.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups and one force fumble to tie for the team leading in pass breakups, and second in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss Named the Mountain West Championship Game defensive MVP for having five tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss, ranked No. 19 in San Diego State (12/4) Tied his career high with eight tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, to go along with a career-high tying one-pass breakup in New Mexico (11/26) Had a career- high 2.0 sacks and a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss as part of his four total tackles against Hawaii (10/30) Had five tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, against No. 13 BYU (10/1) Had three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, against North Dakota (9/10) Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Oregon state (12/18) at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Spent three years at the University of Texas where he wore a redshirt in 2018 and played in 10 games in 2019…Did not play during the 2020 campaign…Ended the 2019 season with 14 tackles, including eight stops in his career against Kansas… Made one tackle and forced a fumble against special teams TCU… Was a member of the Big 12 Commissioners

Honor list in the spring of 2020.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Three-star candidate nationally rated No. 361 (No. 26 OLB) and the 53rd top recruit in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.com. Listed as No. 41 in the Austin American-Statesmans Fab 55, Chosen to the Super Team by Dave Campbells Texas Football Unanimously Named First Team All-District 8-5A in 2017 as an outside linebacker at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas Played in just five games as a senior due to injury, but still had 51 tackles, including 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 15 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, one interception and four passes defended Selected first-team all-District 8-5A in 2016, as he posted 27.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions as a junior. Also caught five passes for 312 yards (62.4 ypc) and two touchdowns. Began his high school career at James Martin HS in Arlington. Also played basketball, baseball and running track in high school.

IN PERSON

Son of Paul and Natalia Vaughns… Has three siblings… Major in interdisciplinary studies.