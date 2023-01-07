Men’s Ice Hockey Stunned in OT by #9 Harvard, 4-3





A raucous night at Hobey Baker Rink saw the hosts surge out to a 3-0 lead, only for No. 9 Harvard to storm back with three goals in the third period before scoring the game-winner with 0:26 left in overtime for a 4-3 victory. Liam Gorman had two goals for the Tigers while Adam Robbins scored the third via a penalty kick. Ethan Pearson made a career-high 37 saves, including 14 in the third period. Gorman To Gorman gets us going! Liam Gorman deflects his younger brother’s shot and we lead 1-0!#Hobey100@TeamECH | @NCAAIceHockey | @ecachockey | @Buccigross pic.twitter.com/HWfvXKNcrL Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 7, 2023 Princeton exploded for three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period, scoring three the hard way: a power play goal, a short hand goal and a penalty goal. Liam Gorman had the first two for the Tigers, scoring a PPG and an SHG for a 2-0 lead. His power play goal was a greasy, slapshot from his younger brother, Brendan, 3:16 into the second period. Just over six minutes later, he hit the rebound off a Ian Murphy shot to cash in on a short-handed 2-on-1 for a 2-0 lead. Just 0:22 later, Adam Robbins was hooked during a clear breakaway to earn a penalty shot. Just as he did in overtime to win the final game at Colorado College, Robbins took time out and put out Mitchell Gibson for Princeton’s first successful penalty kick conversion since Grant Goeckner-Zoeller scored at Clarkson on November 18, 2005. The Prince of Dangles! Adam Robbins with a stunning penalty shot for a 3-0 lead over #9 Harvard#Hobey100 @TeamECH | @NCAAIceHockey | @ecachockey | @Buccigross | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/b3BtUJX2nK Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 7, 2023 Matthew Coronato started Harvard’s comeback with a power play goal with 9:02 left in the game. Joe Miller followed with a goal from an extra striker with 2:36 left to play, before Coronato’s second of the game made it 3–3 just 0:16 later. In extra time, Alex Laferriere shot home the match winner in rush hour. The Tigers close out the #Hobey100 weekend on Saturday with Dartmouth in front of a sold-out crowd at 7pm. The women’s team kicks off the day with a 3 p.m. showdown against Harvard. End 3rd: Two huge saves from Pearson! These two stops send the game to OT, tied at 3-3#Hobey100 pic.twitter.com/a1Zn60YIYO Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 7, 2023 Read the full article

