Man dines in 18 Michelin-starred restaurants, sets world record





World records in the world of food and hospitality are now being broken by the day. While some make the world’s greatest cocktails, others create a world record by dining in restaurants. And each record leaves us in awe of its sheer uniqueness. In the latest such news, the culinary space recently witnessed another record-breaking moment along the same lines. This time, a hardcore foodie made history by single-handedly dining at 18 Michelin star restaurants in just 24 hours. You read that correctly.

Eric Finkelstein went around eating at some of New York’s best restaurants to earn the record. The Guinness World Records has shared his story, which is sure to make foodies around the world question their love of food. Eric was not a big fan of eating out at expensive restaurants, but that changed when the pandemic forced him to temporarily leave the city. Staying away from New York made him miss and realize the importance of all those food options he never thought to explore. On his return, he joined a group on Discord, an instant messaging platform, where he read about this Guinness World Record title. It combined my love of eating interesting foods, working on a checklist, and working on something silly,” Eric said, according to the Guinness World Record website.

However, getting this done was not as easy and fun as it might sound. Months of planning, preparation, and securing bookings at some of New York’s most sought-after dining destinations led him to complete this task, which took place on October 26, 2022. The day began with Le Pavillon in Midtown, where he ate a grilled avocado salad. for $36 (approximately INR 2,970). Restaurant Caviar Russe was his next stop, where he enjoyed a dish topped with caviar that cost $25 (approximately INR 2,000). In his quest for the record, Eric enjoyed some of the most delectable dishes from Michelin star restaurants. From grilled scallops dressed with grapefruit and chrysanthemum at Tuome in Alphabet City to a bowl of blueberries at Aquavit in Midtown, or the steak tartare at Oiji Mi, Eric spent a whopping $494 (about INR 40,000) on his food adventure and ended the day at Noda with a sea urchin and chawanmushi with caviar. When asked to name his favorite dish out of all the meals he ate in 11 hours, Eric replied that there was a “triple tie”. He described the dishes as follows: The Fluke Crudo at Casa Mono (fresh with surprising waves of flavour), Duck Mortadella at Francie (the buttery bread practically melted in my mouth), and Everything Brioche at Red Paper Clip (satisfyingly soft, combining sweet and savory flavours). However, this isn’t Eric’s first time holding a Guinness World Record. He is the holder of two table tennis records. He recorded the longest table tennis serve at 15.57 m (51 ft 1 in), in 2021. And the largest mosaic of table tennis balls: 29.12 m (313 ft 6 in) in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slurrp.com/article/man-dines-at-18-michelin-starred-restaurants-sets-world-record-1673101699193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

