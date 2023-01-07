Columbia beats Princeton for 10th straight win

Next game: that Penn 7-1-2023 | 5:00 PM 07 Jan (Sat) / 5:00 PM Bee Penn

PRINCETON, New Jersey Columbia women’s basketball went to Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday night and beat Princeton in their own game.

Led by senior Kaitlyn Davis’ With 13 points and 13 rebounds, the Lions came back from an 11-point deficit in the first half to eliminate the Tigers in overtime, 58–55. The win extended Columbia’s program-record winning streak to 10 games and ended a streak of 27 consecutive losses to Princeton.

Coming in as one of the nation’s top 25 scoring offenses, the Lions showed they can keep up with the best defensively too. Columbia came away with the win despite being held 25 points below their scoring average. They also held Princeton to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, limiting the Tigers to 30 percent shooting (21-70) and forcing them to a season-high 19 turnovers.

Trailing by seven at halftime, Columbia (13-2, 2-0 Ivy) burst out of the locker rooms with a 10-0 run to take its first lead of the night. Jaida Patrick and Kitty Henderson each emptied a three. Patrick’s forced Princeton (8-5, 0-2 ivy) to call for time, just 2:11 in the half with the Lions on top, 33-30.

It remained a one-possession game going into the fourth quarter. As they did all night, the Lions blocked the defense and beat the Tiger 10-3 in the first seven minutes with a nine-minute lead. The defending champion was not done yet, however, rallied in the final minutes and used a Grace Stone triple with 18 seconds left to force overtime.

It was the Kailyn Davis show in the extension. The Norwalk, Connecticut native scored five of Columbia’s six points and added two steals and two rebounds in the last five minutes. Her final board came off Princeton’s final shot before sprinting the length of the field as time expired on the Tigers.

Davis scored her 15th career double-double with two more assists, two steals and a block. Abbey Hu and Kitty Henderson scored a team-high 15 points each. Henderson went 6-for-11 from the floor and 2-for-4 from distance, tallying eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

For Princeton, Kaitlyn Chen scored a game-high 20 points albeit on 8-of-25 shooting. Ellie Mitchell grabbed 22 rebounds, but the two sides ended the night tied at the glass, 49-49.

The Tigers threw out the first hit and led 13-4 after six minutes, thanks in part to tagging Kailyn Davis in big trouble. Davis was forced to sit down after picking up her second on the offensive end at 3:29 of the first period.

The Lions closed the deficit to six early in the second quarter. Two free throws by Maggie Connolly and a bucket in by Mitchell briefly pushed Princeton’s lead to 11 before Davis answered at the other end. Hsu’s first points of the night followed by the 3-ball. She would hit one more in transition and score Columbia’s final eight points of the half.

Head coach Megan Griffith ‘s halftime speech made an impression, as Columbia opened with the first 10 points of the second half. Davis, Henderson and Patrick all scored on the run. The Tigers would retake a 38–37 lead with 2:54 left in the third, but a quick breakout opportunity from Lauder pushed Columbia back to the front heading into the fourth.

Despite needing overtime to close it out, the Lions were never behind again.

Columbia takes its 10-game winning streak to Philadelphia to wrap up their back-to-back weekend in Penn (9-5, 2-0 Ivy). Saturday’s tip at The Palestra is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

