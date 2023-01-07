Sports
Columbia beats Princeton for 10th straight win
PRINCETON, New Jersey Columbia women’s basketball went to Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday night and beat Princeton in their own game.
Led by senior Kaitlyn Davis’ With 13 points and 13 rebounds, the Lions came back from an 11-point deficit in the first half to eliminate the Tigers in overtime, 58–55. The win extended Columbia’s program-record winning streak to 10 games and ended a streak of 27 consecutive losses to Princeton.
Coming in as one of the nation’s top 25 scoring offenses, the Lions showed they can keep up with the best defensively too. Columbia came away with the win despite being held 25 points below their scoring average. They also held Princeton to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, limiting the Tigers to 30 percent shooting (21-70) and forcing them to a season-high 19 turnovers.
Trailing by seven at halftime, Columbia (13-2, 2-0 Ivy) burst out of the locker rooms with a 10-0 run to take its first lead of the night. Jaida Patrick and Kitty Henderson each emptied a three. Patrick’s forced Princeton (8-5, 0-2 ivy) to call for time, just 2:11 in the half with the Lions on top, 33-30.
It remained a one-possession game going into the fourth quarter. As they did all night, the Lions blocked the defense and beat the Tiger 10-3 in the first seven minutes with a nine-minute lead. The defending champion was not done yet, however, rallied in the final minutes and used a Grace Stone triple with 18 seconds left to force overtime.
-0 RUN AND WE HAVE OUR FIRST LEAD!
@ESPNU
https://t.co/4LMY9wb2rR
https://t.co/w0eK4B5DDr#RoarLionRoar // #EDGE pic.twitter.com/k6d69Sd5AR
— Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) January 7, 2023
It was the Kailyn Davis show in the extension. The Norwalk, Connecticut native scored five of Columbia’s six points and added two steals and two rebounds in the last five minutes. Her final board came off Princeton’s final shot before sprinting the length of the field as time expired on the Tigers.
Davis scored her 15th career double-double with two more assists, two steals and a block. Abbey Hu and Kitty Henderson scored a team-high 15 points each. Henderson went 6-for-11 from the floor and 2-for-4 from distance, tallying eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For Princeton, Kaitlyn Chen scored a game-high 20 points albeit on 8-of-25 shooting. Ellie Mitchell grabbed 22 rebounds, but the two sides ended the night tied at the glass, 49-49.
The Tigers threw out the first hit and led 13-4 after six minutes, thanks in part to tagging Kailyn Davis in big trouble. Davis was forced to sit down after picking up her second on the offensive end at 3:29 of the first period.
The Lions closed the deficit to six early in the second quarter. Two free throws by Maggie Connolly and a bucket in by Mitchell briefly pushed Princeton’s lead to 11 before Davis answered at the other end. Hsu’s first points of the night followed by the 3-ball. She would hit one more in transition and score Columbia’s final eight points of the half.
Head coach Megan Griffith‘s halftime speech made an impression, as Columbia opened with the first 10 points of the second half. Davis, Henderson and Patrick all scored on the run. The Tigers would retake a 38–37 lead with 2:54 left in the third, but a quick breakout opportunity from Lauder pushed Columbia back to the front heading into the fourth.
Despite needing overtime to close it out, the Lions were never behind again.
Columbia takes its 10-game winning streak to Philadelphia to wrap up their back-to-back weekend in Penn (9-5, 2-0 Ivy). Saturday’s tip at The Palestra is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramandFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/1/6/womens-basketball-columbia-takes-down-princeton-for-10th-straight-win.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In the middle of Pathaan Row, FWICE urges government protection against ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend, says it ‘has affected producers and thousands of workers working for films’
- Columbia beats Princeton for 10th straight win
- Viola Davis goes colorful in Tory Burch’s hourglass dress at PSIF 2023 – WWD
- 3 shots, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 6 Key Tech Trends at CES That Will Define 2023
- The danger of cervical cancer and the importance of early detection
- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes the Moroccan province of Al Hoceima
- Britain has finally recorded a Brexit victory.
- Man dines in 18 Michelin-starred restaurants, sets world record
- A flying car is being prepared for take off inside the factory – BBC News
- Is food related to your mood?Emotional eating is not a failure, it is part of human nature
- Trkiye has the most effective disaster response system – Erdogan