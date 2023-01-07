SCG boss calls for day-night pink ball Pink Tests in Sydney after slight delay farce





If it’s more common with climate change and what have you, that’s something we need to fix, and if using a pink ball works, why not. Loading We can do a day night, or just use a pink ball for the whole game. I’m sure the McGrath Foundation would like a pink ball on the Pink Test. During the test, Hockley said replacing the lights in towers at cricket grounds across the country with new LED bulbs would help reduce problems with poor light, but Shepherd insisted this was not an issue at the SCG. The light towers are about as powerful as you can get, Shepherd said. I don’t think there is anything wrong with the technology. I checked and I was told if there was more lighting we would blind people. You could probably light up half of Sydney with those towers. That’s not the problem. Hockley claimed planning would prevent Sydney from becoming a day-night test. It’s an interesting idea and would really fit in with what has become one of the most iconic Test matches on the global cricket calendar, he said. The problem with a day-night test here is that the Big Bash night games are a really successful part of the calendar for fans and broadcasters. We have cricket on TV effectively from 10am to midnight on some days which is a big part of the broadcasting rights deal and gives fans so many options. It is also important to encourage more children to play. Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel consult the light meter during the Sydney Test. Credit:Getty There has been discussion over the past few days about the pink ball and if a pink ball could be developed that behaves like a red ball, [so] maybe a day Test here with a pink ball would be an interesting idea. Fox Sports general manager of cricket Matt Weiss favors a day-night test in Sydney. Loading Were big supporters of the Pink Test pushing into prime time, he said. It brings in a great audience, and the audience that goes to pink-ball tests has been good. You see that in Adelaide. The audience enjoys it, and we would be right behind it. I think the players are enjoying it now as well. You should be looking at the Big Bash with 61 games. That would take another five prime-time nights, making scheduling difficult. But with the Big Bash in the new rights deal going back to 43 games, I imagine that would be a lot easier to manage and a good idea. However, Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon resisted more day-night tests than the annual Adelaide match. God, no, said Lyon on SEN. You can play a test match day and night, as we see in Adelaide, but I think there’s only a certain number of locations in the world where you can do that, if I’m being honest. Adelaide made that an absolute tee. It is the best place to play day-night cricket. Here are red ball and that’s all. Glenn McGrath supported the day-night testing concept. I think a pink ball with the pink Test all goes together. I would be happy about that, he said. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

