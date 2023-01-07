Novak Djokovic defeats Daniil Medvedev in Adelaide Blockbuster | ATP tour

In a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday night, Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the Adelaide International 1.

The 35-year-old was the best at the critical moments, saving all three break points he came across as he capitalized on two of his three break opportunities to claim the former world No. 1’s fight after an hour and 30 minutes.

The match was not without a scary moment for the Serb. Djokovic twisted his left leg and had to leave the field for a medical time-out during the 5-2 substitution. But the 91-time tour-level title tally played on, taking a 9-4 lead in his ATP Head2Head series with Medvedev.

“Fortunately it was nothing serious. If it did, I wouldn’t be able to continue, so I just tried with [a] medical time out, some anti-inflammatories and after a few games it was kind of okay,” said Djokovic. “I was just trying to keep the momentum going and [not] let him break my serve. I think that was the key, that I would eventually get a chance.

“I think the longer the game lasted, the warmer my hamstring was and the less it bothered me, so hopefully tomorrow will be all right.”

The Serb was sharp from the start of the match and put constant pressure on Medvedev, who double-faulted at the breaking point in every set.

“It’s never easy with Daniil. You always have to change the pace, the serve, the return position, mix up rallies, try to make him uncomfortable. So it’s basically a game of cat and mouse every game,” Djokovic said. “It’s one of the best servers we have in the world.

“Especially on this kind of course, where it is very fast and the ball slides a bit through the surface, it is difficult to play against him. But he made two double faults on two break points, both in the first and in the second set I knew he would go for more in those moments, so I changed my position a bit and it worked.

Djokovic will face an opponent for the first time in the final: Sebastian Korda. The 22-year-old American led Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(5), 1-0 when the Japanese lefty was out with a right hip injury.

Korda has battled through a tough lineup of opponents – Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Nishioka – to reach his fifth ATP Tour final.

“Tough draw,” Korda said. “But very, very excited about the way I play.”

Korda knows that beating Djokovic will be a tough challenge, but he will do everything he can to claim his second trophy at tour level.

“I like him so much. If plan A doesn’t work, he goes to plan B, plan C, plan D. He has all sorts of different tactics he can use against you. He probably reads his opponents the best anyone can read,” said Korda. “I think it takes a big game to beat him. I think I have that kind of style. Just try to get into him and try to come out the best.