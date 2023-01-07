FINAL: MSU hockey extends its losing streak to four in 3-1 loss to No. 12 Ohio State





Columbus, Ohio After an underperformance at the Great Lakes Invitational last week, Michigan State hockey needed a win. The showdown with No. 12 Ohio State on the road was a chance for redemption, instead the Spartans continued their slump, falling 3-1 to the Buckeyes and extending their losing streak to four. Less than two minutes into the period, the Buckeyes got on the board first after senior forward Tate Singleton scored his third goal of the season.

Freshman defenseman Victor Hurtig got the best chance of the first period, but it was blocked by Buckeye’s second goaltender Jacob Dobe. Midway through the first period, OSU’s sophomore steps forward Cam Thiesing was called to board, giving MSU its first power play opportunity of the game. The Spartans were unable to capitalize. MSU gave up multiple scoring opportunities throughout the period as turnover was an issue. A turnover of certified defender Christian Krigier almost gave the Buckeyes another chance to score, but succeeded as a goaltender Dylan St Cyr saved it. St. Cyr had 10 saves in the first period. The Spartans got another power play opportunity after the OSU senior defenseman Dominic Vidoli was called at 16:52 for high-sticking. The Buckeyes proved why they have the best penalty kill unit in the country as MSU was unable to score a tying run before the first break. Shots were 11-11 after the first period, despite OSU taking a 6-0 lead. The Spartans began the second period by sending their penalty kill unit onto the ice after Hurtig traveled to the box on a hooking call. The Spartans successfully prevented OSU from adding another goal to the scoreboard. St. Cyr had one of his biggest saves of the game when he reached his stick over the right side of the net to create a barrier and stop a shot from freshman forward John Larkin 5:52 into the period. With less than three minutes left in the second period, senior forward Eric Middendorf and Theising got into a fight through the OSU net and were both sent to the box for sedition. To make matters worse, junior forward Jeremy Davidson was called for hooking with 1:59 left in the period, resulting in a power play goal by OSU’s freshman forward Stephen Hey. By the end of the first 40 minutes, Ohio State posted 31 shots to MSU’s 19. Certified defender Michael Underwood and freshmen ahead Davis Burnside spent the first two minutes of the third period in the penalty area serving penalties, forcing both teams to go four-on-four. The Spartans avoided a shutout thanks to a goal by the second-year forward Jesse Tucker at 7:44 PM. MSU drew St. Cyr with about a minute to play. Junior forward Joe Dunlap broke away from the skaters to give OSU an empty goal, the third of the night. At the end of the night, OSU defeated MSU 37-28. The Spartans will have a chance to split the series at 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Fans can follow the action on the Big Ten Network. Support student media!

