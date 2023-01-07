A&T, UNCW meet for the first time in 12 years





Men’s Basketball | 1/7/2023 10:00 AM THE GAME North Carolina A&T (6-10, 1-2 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington (13-3, 3-0 CAA) PLACE East Greensboro, NC/Corbett Sports Center (5,700) DATE January 7, 2023 TIP OFF 14.00 hours CURRENT FloHoops CURRENT:The game will be broadcast live on FloHoops. Spencer Turkin will handle the play-by-play and Walter Johnson Giannini will provide the analysis. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES The Aggies are back home. Yes. But the two home opponents they have received on their return to Corbett Sports Center have not been slow.

After being on the road for seven consecutive games and not playing a home game for five weeks, the Aggies played the 23rd ranked team in the nation at College of Charleston on Wednesday.

The Cougars, the first men’s basketball team to ever play at Corbett Sports Center, beat the Aggies 92-79 despite 30 points, six rebounds and six assists from sophomore guard Comb Woods .

. After that tough challenge, the Aggies return to #ClubCorbett to take on UNC Wilmington, the defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season co-champions and the defending College Basketball Invitational national champions.

With UNC Wilmington coming to Greensboro, A&T’s final two opponents are a combined 28-4 overall and 6-0 in the CAA.

Woods’ 30-point night marked the first time an Aggie scored 30 or more points in a game since Femi Olujobi had 37 points in Jacksonville State on November 18, 2017.

The last time an Aggie scored 30 points against a Division I opponent in Corbett occurred on November 30, 2015, when A&T’s current assistant basketball coach Sam Hunt went for 32 against Northern Kentucky.

went for 32 against Northern Kentucky. Freshmen forward Duncan Power another spectacular match. For the third game in a row, Powell, a native of Dallas, Texas, eclipsed his career high in scoring. Powell finished with a career-high 20 on 7-for-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

another spectacular match. For the third game in a row, Powell, a native of Dallas, Texas, eclipsed his career high in scoring. Powell finished with a career-high 20 on 7-for-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. Powell also set career highs in field goals made (7), field goals attempted (14), 3-pointers made (3), 3-pointers attempted (6), and minutes played (31).

Powell, the reigning CAA rookie of the week, averages 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on 19-for-30 shooting (.633).

With Powell’s improved play and the expected return of a 6-foot forward Austin Johnson before Saturday’s game, the situation is starting to look better after the presence of Aggies.

before Saturday’s game, the situation is starting to look better after the presence of Aggies. Seven minutes into the Aggies game with Norfolk State on December 18, Johnson left the game with an ankle injury and has not played since. Johnson, the Aggies’ leading rebounder and shot blocker, has missed A&T’s last five games.

Graduated forward Webster Filmore played his 100th game in an Aggies uniform on December 31 at Hofstra. Filmore is the Aggies active leader in games played (101) and games started (44).

played his 100th game in an Aggies uniform on December 31 at Hofstra. Filmore is the Aggies active leader in games played (101) and games started (44). Woods made six three-pointers on Wednesday. He ranks 21st in the country in threes made with 46. Along with senior Demetric Horton the two perimeter shooters made 87 3-pointers, with both men among the top 3 in the CAA for 3-pointers made.

the two perimeter shooters made 87 3-pointers, with both men among the top 3 in the CAA for 3-pointers made. Phillip Shumpert is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG.

is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG. Shumpert has been instrumental in helping the Aggies recruit some of their talent.

Shumpert took over on an interim basis in August. Shumpert has coached at many levels, including high school, Division II, junior college, and Division I, and has five years of head coaching experience at the junior college level. EXPLORING THE UNCW SEAHAWKS After winning a share of the CAA title and the CBI national championship, the Seahawks are off to another fast start in 2022-23.

The Seahawks’ three losses this season ranked No. 1 at North Carolina, at Oklahoma and at UConn, now ranked nationally.

They settled cases against CAA teams struggling this season. They defeated Monmouth and Elon on the road and defeated Hampton at home. The combined overall record of those teams is 6-40.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks against Elon on Wednesday with 26 points and seven rebounds on 12-for-21 shooting. Amari Kelly added 15 points and seven rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting.

UNCW defeated the Phoenix 40-25 and held a 17-4 lead on rematch points.

A 6-6 sophomore forward from Mansfield, Texas, White leads the Seahawks in scoring (14.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg), shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. White ranks second in the CAA in field goal percentage.

Shykeim Phillips was a preseason second-team All-CAA selection. He averages 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, but he only shoots 37.7 percent from the floor.

CAA coaches voted UNCW to finish fifth in the CAA preseason poll this season. UNCW enters the contest after winning 11 games in a row after their November 18 loss to UConn.

The Seahawks are led by Takayo Siddle, who is in his third season as program leader.

After leading the Seahawks to a 7-10 record during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, Siddle has since led UNCW to a 40-12 record.

That includes a share of the CAA’s regular season championship and a CBI national title. THE SERIES The Aggies and the Seahawks have an extensive history against each other.

Today’s game marks the 21st meeting between the two schools, with A&T leading the series, 11-9.

The last meeting between the two teams took place on November 23, 2010, with the Aggies coming away with an 84–79 victory over Corbett.

The last three games in the series, including today, have been played in Corbett.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/1/7/mens-basketball-a-t-uncw-to-meet-for-the-first-time-in-12-years.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos