Sports
Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of new jury
IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma was named as the chairman of the new selection panel. Photo: BCCI
Chetan Sharma was reinstated as chairman of the senior selection committee on Saturday, exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the BCCI following India’s semi-final at the T20 World Cup.
However, Chetan’s new team would have brand new faces with the promotion of South Zone’s junior chairman of selectors Sridharan Sharath. The others in the panel are Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Shiv Sunder Das from Central Zone.
Das qualified from Central as he was a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.
“Central and East are two such zones where there are not too many worthy names. Therefore, BCCI had to use the best possible option. Das’ Vidarbha representation made him suitable for Central Zone,” a BCCI source explained the rationale behind the move from.
Also because Ranadeb Bose from Bengal was on the junior panel, the deal was to have someone from another eastern state.
“Subroto played for Bengal, but most of his cricket he played for former Bihar. So that solved the problem,” he added.
Chetan’s last committee colleague, Harvinder Singh, also reapplied but was not considered after the interview as he was believed to be under-qualified.
Chetan retained his chairmanship after being asked to reapply for the post.
“You can look at it from this angle that BCCI invited applications, as the contract is renewed every year. But yes, it was a convention to only seek applications after four years. So when BCCI asked for applications this year, it was definitely dismissal ,” said a BCCI insider who followed the development MOT.
However, as the BCCI offered no more than Rs 1 crore as salary to the chairman, the board failed to attract bigger names, some of whom earned 5 to 7 times that amount through commentary, IPL coaching and other commitments .
“The board received approximately 600 applications following the advertisement for the five notices posted on the official website on November 18, 2022,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.
“After careful consultation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for face-to-face interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee recommended the following candidates for the National Senior Selection Committee,” he added.
It should be mentioned that both Das and Chetan had played an identical number of Tests – 23, but Chetan has played 65 ODIs (4 by Das) and is also the older of the two. While Chetan got his first Test cap in 1984, Das made his debut in 2000.
In the case of former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath, the board has a specific target in mind as he is the only one without an Indian cap on the panel.
“Sharath has a fantastic eye for talent. Having watched a lot of Under-19 cricket, his in-depth knowledge of the junior talent pool will help the committee when the transition takes place,” said the BCCI official.
In the case of Banerjee, he had also applied last time but lost to Debasish Mohanty.
Banerjee was a reputed bowling coach and is also the personal coach of current Indian sailor Umesh Yadav. He was the bowling coach of Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy winning side.
As for Ankola, his experience as the chairman of selectors of a high-profile first-class team like Mumbai worked to his advantage.
The West Zone remained unrepresented for a year during the final panel’s tenure after Abbey Kuruvilla became the GM, having finished five years combined as a junior and senior selector.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/chetan-sharma-back-as-chairman-of-new-selection-panel/20230107.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of new jury
- The new 2023 Toyota C-HR is first spied on.
- Sadiq Khan says he could ‘get’ Boris Johnson in a boxing match
- A&T, UNCW meet for the first time in 12 years
- Google Messages rolls out E2E encryption for group chats in beta
- At the weekend, Jokowi takes her grandchildren for a walk at the Prambanan temple
- Six reasons to get excited about fashion in 2023
- Morocco: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Al Hoceima on January 7th
- PM Modi hails Manipur on reopening Kangla Nongpok Thong
- Double titles for Jatin Dev at TS Inter-District Table Tennis Championship
- Google releases new Android Auto with redesign, digital car key support and WhatsApp calling integration
- Carroll County Career & Technology Center students prepare designs for next week’s Baltimore Sun fashion show