Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of new jury

IMAGE: Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma was named as the chairman of the new selection panel. Photo: BCCI

Chetan Sharma was reinstated as chairman of the senior selection committee on Saturday, exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the BCCI following India’s semi-final at the T20 World Cup.

However, Chetan’s new team would have brand new faces with the promotion of South Zone’s junior chairman of selectors Sridharan Sharath. The others in the panel are Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Shiv Sunder Das from Central Zone.

Das qualified from Central as he was a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.

“Central and East are two such zones where there are not too many worthy names. Therefore, BCCI had to use the best possible option. Das’ Vidarbha representation made him suitable for Central Zone,” a BCCI source explained the rationale behind the move from.

Also because Ranadeb Bose from Bengal was on the junior panel, the deal was to have someone from another eastern state.

“Subroto played for Bengal, but most of his cricket he played for former Bihar. So that solved the problem,” he added.

Chetan’s last committee colleague, Harvinder Singh, also reapplied but was not considered after the interview as he was believed to be under-qualified.

Chetan retained his chairmanship after being asked to reapply for the post.

“You can look at it from this angle that BCCI invited applications, as the contract is renewed every year. But yes, it was a convention to only seek applications after four years. So when BCCI asked for applications this year, it was definitely dismissal ,” said a BCCI insider who followed the development MOT.

However, as the BCCI offered no more than Rs 1 crore as salary to the chairman, the board failed to attract bigger names, some of whom earned 5 to 7 times that amount through commentary, IPL coaching and other commitments .

“The board received approximately 600 applications following the advertisement for the five notices posted on the official website on November 18, 2022,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

“After careful consultation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for face-to-face interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee recommended the following candidates for the National Senior Selection Committee,” he added.

It should be mentioned that both Das and Chetan had played an identical number of Tests – 23, but Chetan has played 65 ODIs (4 by Das) and is also the older of the two. While Chetan got his first Test cap in 1984, Das made his debut in 2000.

In the case of former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath, the board has a specific target in mind as he is the only one without an Indian cap on the panel.

“Sharath has a fantastic eye for talent. Having watched a lot of Under-19 cricket, his in-depth knowledge of the junior talent pool will help the committee when the transition takes place,” said the BCCI official.

In the case of Banerjee, he had also applied last time but lost to Debasish Mohanty.

Banerjee was a reputed bowling coach and is also the personal coach of current Indian sailor Umesh Yadav. He was the bowling coach of Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy winning side.

As for Ankola, his experience as the chairman of selectors of a high-profile first-class team like Mumbai worked to his advantage.

The West Zone remained unrepresented for a year during the final panel’s tenure after Abbey Kuruvilla became the GM, having finished five years combined as a junior and senior selector.