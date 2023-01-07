Fantasy football leagues in limbo donate pots to support Damar Hamlin







New York

CNN

—

As the football world hopes for more good news about Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlins’ safety being restored, some fans are wondering how to address a little elephant in the room: What to do with unfinished fantasy football leagues? Monday was the last day for many leagues, and with the NFL deciding not to replay Monday’s Bengals-Bills game, there is a problem in declaring a winner. Some leagues have decided to forego determining champions and instead donate their pots to Hamlins’ charity via GoFundMe. [A] many fantasy football leagues donate their prize pools to the fundraiser. You can find at least a handful with the league name as the donor name, a GoFundMe spokesperson told CNN Wednesday. Just scrolling through the list of top donors, as Damar Hamlins GoFundMe has surpassed $7 million and among the many celebrities to give, I noticed another group of Fantasy football leagues started appearing, tweeted Jon Scott, a Buffalo Bills reporter for Spectrum News 1, on Thursday. What a great way to selflessly deal with a unique championship ending. Hamlins two years old GoFundMe page reached $7.7 million in donations Friday morning. Originally created by Hamlin to host a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, through his charity, The Chasing Ms Foundation, player representatives have taken over the page with an initial goal of $2,500. As the situation evolves, we will continue to communicate fundraiser updates. We will also work with GoFundMe to email all donors with more details on how to use funds as soon as those details become available, the Hamlins team wrote on the page Wednesday. Were hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions. For other competitions still trying to declare a winner, author and programmer Nathan Braun came up with a pot-splitting calculator online. The unfortunate events surrounding Monday night’s BUF-CIN have left many fantasy football leagues in trouble, Braun, himself a fantasy league commissioner, wrote. on the website. I thought I’d use the Fantasy Math probability model to calculate a fair way to split payouts based on current scores and who’s left to play. The model takes into account factors such as player correlation, variance, and favored probabilities to determine probability-based winners and losers. The calculator, released Wednesday, may help clear up some of the confusion facing fantasy leagues as players struggle to determine winners with no points from Monday night’s game. At this point, it’s pretty much set. Everything was already played except Monday night’s game, so it was just the players at Buffalo and Cincinnati, and there are some good players there, Braun told CNN. So it wasn’t really decision making, it was more what your actual chance of winning was? and then turn that into a calculation of how much you get if you win and how much you get if you lose. The calculator had 15,000 site visitors on its first day as fantasy league members across the country attempted to crown a winner after an abrupt, unexpected end to the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/07/media/fantasy-football-leagues-donations-hamlin/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos