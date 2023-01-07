I said to Southee, if you keep the same field: Naseem Shah remembers the last moments | Cricket





Pakistan were 287/9 as Sarfaraz got out Ahmed as he chased the 319 run target in the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday. There were only 39 balls left to bowl and Pakistan needed 32 more runs to win with one wicket in hand. At that point, Pakistan’s 11th man Abrar Ahmed walked to the crease and joined tail man Naseem Shah. The astonished duo were in trouble as all three results – Pakistan win, Pakistan loss or a draw – were in their hands as the last pair standing. Naseem and Abrar survived 21 balls to deny New Zealand a win. In the 89th over, Naseem beat New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell for a six and four to scare the visitors as the equation came down to 17 runs needed for a victory in Pakistan. However, after completing 90 overs, the match resulted in a draw. In an interaction posted to the official Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) Twitter handle, both Pakistani batsmen eased the nervous moments in the final few overs of the Test. Naseem talked about when Abrar came in as a batter after Sarfaraz’s dismissal. READ ALSO: He is heating the benches: Jaffer wants Shubman Gill dropped from India XI, names replacement for 3rd T20I vs SL When he came in I said to (Tim) Southee – look, he wears glasses, it’s so late he can’t see the ball very well. This is not fair. But he came in with style, as if he were Imran Khan. I realized that this man has confidence, Naseem revealed. Abrar then reflected on how his partner Naseem gave him more confidence in their pursuit of achieving a favorable outcome for Pakistan. “Naseem said to me have faith in yourself. I’ve seen you in the nets. You hit well, especially against spinners. He told me to face the leg spinner because being one myself, the googly and flipper can read. He decided to play the off-spinner. That was our discussion, Abrar said. Naseem also reminisced about the moment in the 89th when he took a six and a four off New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell. He shared what he told New Zealand captain Tim Southee as Pakistan then needed just 17 runs to win the Test. I told Southee, if you keep the same pitch, I’ll go after. But he sent the fielders back after those four and six. Then I decided I wouldn’t go for it and a draw would be best. In the two-match Test series, wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed emerged as the Player of the Series. He hit 335 runs at an incredible average of 83.75 in the two Tests and was also the highest run-getter in the series.

