Penn State signer Tony Rojas named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year





Signatory Penn State Tony Rojas earned a major honor Friday as he prepares to begin his college career in earnest in a few days. Rojas was named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for his fall performance at Fairfax (Va.) High. While going to play linebacker at Penn State, Rojas played on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 281 yards and two more touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Rojas recorded 72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass breakups. Rojas was previously named All-Met Offensive Player of the Year by The Washington Post for his efforts in the football-rich Washington, DC region. According to a release, the Gatorade Player of the Year award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character displayed both on and off the field.” Rojas served on the Fairfax High School leadership council and volunteered locally as part of community beautification projects, while also spending time as a youth football coach. Rojas was a Top247 candidate in the class of 2023, and in the industry generated 247Sports Composite rankings, Rojas was the No. 6 linebacker nationally and the No. 92 overall prospect in the class. He plans to enroll early with the semester starting next week. Penn State listed Rojas on National Signing Day at six feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. Penn State defeated a group of schools including Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Clemson for Rojas deployment. Under defensive coordinator Manny DiazRojas plans to play Sam’s linebacker’s place filled by Curtis Jacobs, Jonathan Sutherland and Dominic De Luca in the past two seasons. In 2023, Penn State will lose Sutherland at the linebacker position, while Jacobs could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. All other major starters or rotating pieces, including breakout star Abdul Carterare scheduled to return. Rojas was one of three linebackers to sign with Penn State in the cycle, joining Pittsburgh Brashear four-star Ta’Mere Robinson and Richmond (Va.) Varina four-star Kaveion Keys. On National Drawing Day, coach James Franklin said Robinson currently projects as a Mike linebacker, while Keys projects as a Will linebacker. Rojas follows in Brandon Smith’s footsteps as a Penn State linebacker named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. A five-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Smith spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions before being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft last spring. In the class of 2022, running back Nick Singleton was the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for his senior year efforts with Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin. Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.

