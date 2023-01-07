Men’s Tennis Central: Charlotte ranked No. 6 Tennessee





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The Charlotte men’s tennis team kicks off the double-game 2022-23 season with a Power Five road trip to the Tennessee Invitational for the first of a pair of games in East Tennessee against No. 6 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The first service from the Goodfriend Tennis Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Playsight. Fans can follow Sunday’s game between the Volunteers and 49ers on Tennessee’s Sidearm live stats, HEREor via the live streams on Playsight, HERE. SUMMARY OF AUTUMN Charlotte navigated a challenging fall campaign that saw the sophomore continue to rise Coy Simon . Simon finished the fall campaign with a team-best 9-6 record and continued to grow into a player who will see more action at the top of the lineup this spring. After an up and down start, freshman Ivan Dreycopp had a strong showing at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships, advancing to the backdraw quarterfinals, before falling to South Carolina’s Lucas da Silva in a third-set super tiebreak. SCOUTING THE VOLUNTEERS An NCAA semifinalist in 2022 and top seed in the SEC, a loaded squad returns for its own 2023 doubles season. The sixth-ranked Vols return All-SEC players in Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd and are entrenched in the doubles against 2021 Double National Champion, Pat Harper. This fall, the Vols were led by Mitsui and grad student Boris Kozlov who finished the fall with 10-3 and 8-3 records, respectively. Added to UT’s lineup is 2021 All-SEC winner Blaise Bicknell, who went undefeated in dual match singles action in his only full season in Florida. NINERS PREPARE FOR THE LOADED 2023 CAMPAIGN The 49ers’ spring schedule features six potential matchups against major conference foes and the program’s first-ever appearance at the ITA Kickoff Weekend later this month. CLT’s schedule was loaded back home. From now until March 11, CLT will only play two home games, both of which will take place on the same day. 4 against Gardner-Webb and Queens at Lifetime Fitness. The 49ers close out the season with nine of their 11 games coming from the Halton-Wagner tennis complex before the schedule heads to Houston, Texas for the Conference USA Men’s Tennis Championship, April 21-23. NEW OFFERS ADD DEPTH TO CLT’S SINGLES LINEUP After losing the top three positions of the 2021-22 team advancing to the Conference USA Championship, Charlotte recently added college veteran Johnny Acosta from North Carolina Wesleyan and incoming freshmen Matthias Iturbe . Iturbe will likely join the top of the Niners lineup, while Acosta will add depth to the back of CLT’s regular six-man group that helped Charlotte to some season-ending wins last year. NEXT ONE Charlotte has only one day of rest before returning to the Goodfriend Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon to take on Big 12 foe Texas Tech. The first service from Knoxville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Playsight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2023/1/7/mens-tennis-central-charlotte-at-6-tennessee.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos