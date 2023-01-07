Sport in Bengaluru threatens to remain a pale shadow of its glorious past





Poor sports infrastructure, sports administration and complete state apathy threaten to frustrate Karnataka’s pursuit of glory in any sport, sports veterans said. In a panel discussion on Chasing sporting glory op Deccan HeraldSpeaking at the Bengaluru 2040 Summit, former Indian badminton player and coach Vimal Kumar, former international athlete Reeth Abraham and former Indian hockey captain Ashish Ballal all agreed that the state’s sporting dream cannot be sustained if the long-standing issues disrupt education. of young talents continue to exist. Once a center for athletics, hockey, badminton and table tennis, Bengaluru has now been struggling for more than a decade to build a big name on the national and international scene, the panelists noted. Even after all these years, we only have one premier athletics arena, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in the city. If the population has doubled in just a decade, the lack of sports facilities will restrict only a few from participating in sports, Reeth noted. “Creating opportunities to unlock potential is the way forward. This can only happen by focusing on building more stadiums for every sport in the city and every district of the state,” Vimal insisted. Take the example of Kerala where the government made it mandatory for every district to have an athletics track, an indoor facility and a swimming pool. That is what Karnataka should be doing. We need 10 hectares of land dedicated to public sports facilities, he said. While the current scenario looks bleak and bleak, Ashish hopes the future of urban sports will emerge from the shadows of its peril. We must systematically overcome administrative apathy and focus more on grassroots development and sports science. Until the early 2000s, we had 10 Karnataka boys out of 16 players in Indian hockey. It’s sad not to see anyone from the state in the national team right now. I am an optimist who hopes those responsible will take note of this downfall to reverse it, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/sports-in-bengaluru-at-risk-of-remaining-a-pale-shadow-of-its-glorious-past-1178824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos