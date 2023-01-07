Men’s basketball suffers first Ivy League setback for Princeton





Next game: Penn 7-1-2023 | 7:00 pm 07 Jan (Sat) / 7:00 PM Penn NEW YORK – Zine Eddine Bedri and Jade Cooper each had nine points as the Columbia men’s basketball team fell to Princeton 68-49 on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. Kenny Noland had eight points while Avery Brown seven added. After a back and forth start to the first half, Columbia went cold off the floor and went nearly seven minutes without a bucket. Princeton took advantage and led by as many as 13 in the frame before taking a 36-24 lead going into the interval. While Columbia (6-11, 1-1) trimmed the deficit to 10 early in the second half, Princeton (11-4, 2-0) would quickly rebuild a lead. The Tigers took the biggest lead of the game, 56-32, midway through the frame to go through for the win. “Definitely a tough game,” head coach Jim English said. “Obviously we couldn’t get (enough) shots and that made it very difficult. I thought our defense was OK, but we put so much pressure on our defense to keep us in the game, and I felt that Princeton did well.” benefit from

of opportunities.” “So it’s all things that we can control. We have to keep working at it and move on. We’re doing good things. It’s just a matter of putting some pieces together.” The Lions struggled shooting, both from the field and from the charity stripe. After shooting 70 percent from the free throw line for the season, they were 13 of 23 on Friday night. They were only 27 percent of

field. Columbia was also outscored 44-18 in the paint and recovered, 54-36. “That’s all physical, and that’s what these guys are learning, and we’re going to push them through it, and they’re going to keep figuring it out,” English said. “So on to tomorrow.” Columbia is having the second half of a traditional Ivy League back-to-back weekend when it hosts Penn Saturday night at Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. The game tips at 7 p.m. and tickets can be bought here and will be broadcast ESPN+. Matt Sugam ’23 SPS has covered sports in the New York metropolitan area for over a decade. He has covered college and professional sports as a stringer for the Associated Press for the past eight years and has contributed to The New York Times, USA Today Network, NJ.com and SNY.tv. He covers Lions Athletics for gocolumbialions.com while pursuing an MS in Strategic Communications at Columbia SPS. Follow him on Twitter, Instagramand LinkedIn. Visit his website at www.mattsugam.com

