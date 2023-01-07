India vs Sri Lanka – “One Man Army In Indian Cricket…”: World Praise For Suryakumar Yadav After Third T20I Ton





Suryakumar Yadav produced another T20 batting masterclass with a 51-ball unbeaten 112 to take India to 228 for five in the third and final match against Sri Lanka at Rajkot on Saturday. Playing with the Sri Lankan bowlers, Surya hit fours and maximums at will and across the ground in his trademark fashion to hit his third T20I century. Having completed his fifty 26 balls Surya took just 19 deliveries to reach the 100 run mark. He ended the innings in style with a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over. After the ton, fans praised Suryakumar Yadav. #SuryakumarYadav #surya42 #Surya #suryaroshni #suryakumar #The Glory #Cricket #INDvSL

Surya Kumar Yadav is a one-man army in the Indian cricket team

My dear all friends

Please like and follow me pic.twitter.com/TY4T56bIwn Mantu Kumar (@MantuKu48273422) January 7, 2023 Suryakumar Yadav SKY the wizard of T20Is Cricket. Tefan #SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gLevCfcrV2 (@imAmanDubey) January 7, 2023 #Sky doing well

3rd t20I hundred #SuryakumarYadav #sky #INDvSL@surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/TLhQpDOvGw Chandra Prakash Gour (@CpGour622) January 7, 2023 #SuryakumarYadav surya kumar yadav has no limit in t20, 112 run only 51 balls 7 fours and 9 sixes The incredible air of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/u3jinL73fL Rabi Amar (@RabiAmar6) January 7, 2023 Shubman Gill (46), who couldn’t get beyond single-digit scores in the previous two games, was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka in the third over. Rahul Triptahi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was returned in the first over. As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first over square leg, swept the second to point and hit the third halfway. Tripathi took on the role of the aggressor as he hit Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) for double sixes before being killed by a short ball caught at short third. India collected 53 for the loss of two wickets in the power play and while Gill continued to score at a slow pace, Surya was at his best. The world’s number one hitter in the format looked like a man from another planet. He reached his half-century by sending the ball to the boundary. As Surya fired, Gill also tried to raise the bar on the other side. He hit Wanindu Hasaranga (1/36) for a six, but as the youngster went down the wicket to send the ball to another boundary a broken leg got the better of him and ended a 111-run partnership. Gill’s wicket saw a change in momentum as India lost skipper Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in quick succession. Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his flaming blow. Towards the end, he found a capable ally in Axar Patel (21 not) as the duo took India over the 220-point mark. Featured video of the day Hardik Pandya leads in T20Is vs Sri Lanka Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/one-man-army-in-indian-cricket-world-lauds-suryakumar-yadav-after-third-t20i-ton-3672587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos