Kirby Smart is counting on young players as Georgia football faces its biggest test of all





LOS ANGELES Georgia is in unfamiliar surroundings this weekend as the Bulldogs play their first game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will play host to Monday’s national championship game, The Bulldogs will have the chance to hold Saturday practice at the stadium, giving them a chance to see the field for Monday’s game. And while Georgia just played its third game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the situation facing the Bulldogs this week is not unique. When we go out in the SEC, a lot of freshmen never go there to see it, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. It won’t be as normal as in the Benz because we’ve played there so many times, but we’ll have a walk-through, a drill and a pregame to get some work in. That should help. Georgia will be counting on some freshmen in this game, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams have been regular starters for the Bulldogs this season. Related: The Good and Bad of Georgia Football Relying on Freshman Defensemen in Game of 2023 National Championship But given some of the injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Georgia could look to give players like Jalon Walker and Bear Alexander more roles. At this point in the season, these players aren’t really freshmen anymore. They’ve played in 14 games this season, including a 42-41 thriller over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The young players have shown the most progress, says Smart. Some of our younger players are starting to play better as they are at the end of their freshman year. We’ve also tried to manage fatigue as you progress, it’s important to control your players’ bodies. I’m happy with where they are, but the biggest test of all will be on Monday. That test comes against the TCU Horned Frogs. Sonny Dykes’ team has found a way to win many close games, with TCU holding a 6-1 record in one-score games this season. The Horned Frogs have already upset one in the College Football Playoff by defeating Michigan 51-45 to go on to face the Bulldogs. This will be Georgia’s second consecutive national championship game, while TCU had not played in the postseason since the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. Playing semi-recently, Georgia and TCU met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Georgia won that game 31-23. Monday’s game kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Kirby Smart talks Georgia football as the team lands in Los Angeles More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

