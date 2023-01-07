Break Point trailer explores the grueling road to tennis superstardom





Netflix has released the trailer for Breakpointthe upcoming series of tennis documentaries (from the producers of and) modeled after the popular Formula 1 show F1: drive to survive. Divided into two parts, the first of which lands next week, Breakpoint follows some of the hottest new talent in the sport as they spend a grueling year on the pro tour.

The trailer sets the tone for what has been a particularly dramatic season in the midst of something of a power vacuum in the tennis world. After two decades dominated by people like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Raphael Nothingl, a new generation is about to take over from them. Likewise on the women’s side, the legendary champion Serena Williams “Evolved away from tennis” this year – she doesn’t like the word “retirement” – leaving the door open to new champions. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY The trailer not only teases intense sports competition, but also fun Drive to survive, also relies largely on behind-the-scenes drama. In addition to many top players, the show will also feature old legends and coaches such as Andy Roddick (which soon appears in the trailer) and Tony Nadal (best known as his cousin Rafa’s former coach). An important facet of the sport of tennis that the trailer certainly highlights is that it is remarkably lonely, and that the constant travel and competition has an impact on the psychological state of the players. Image via Netflix RELATED: Formula 1: Drive to Survive’s 7 Most Dramatic Storylines Breakpoint follows two other tennis-focused Netflix documentaries — Naomi Osaka and Untold: breaking point – which focus on the pressures of the competition, and how that affects the mental health of the players. “The expectation that I’m the next big thing is huge,” says the fickle Australian player Nick Kyrgioswho had a spectacular 2022 season, and will be the focus of the first episode. Join him on the roster Happy Auger-Too, Paula Badosa, Matthew Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Our Jabour, Kasper Ruud, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloan Stephens, Ariana Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Every Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipasand Ajla Tomljanovic. In addition to Roddick and Uncle Toni, the series also features interviews with former champions Maria Sharapova, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilovaand top coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Paul Annacone. The first and second episodes are about the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season. The third installment moves the action to Palm Springs and the fourth installment shifts the focus to the Madrid Open. Episode five is about Auger-Aliassime and Ruud’s attempts to challenge their idol, Rafa, at his venue, the French Open. Although Williams, Rafa, Federer and Djokovic all played leading roles in 2022, the trailer does not contain any interviews with them. Breakpoint will be released with the first batch of five episodes on January 13, followed by the remaining five episodes in June. You can watch the trailer here and you can read the show’s recap below. From the team behind it F1: drive to survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments around the world. Their dream: to win a trophy and become number one. As some tennis legends reach the twilight of their careers, now is the chance for a new generation to claim the limelight. Breakpoint gets up close and personal with these players during a year as they compete around the world in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressured lives of some of the world’s best tennis players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/break-point-docuseries-trailer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos