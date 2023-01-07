Illinois Hang Close, falls short of No. 2 Iowa





IOWA CITY, Iowa The Fighting Illini wrestling program completed their first Big Ten dual match of the season in Iowa on Friday, January 6. Illinois tied the competition at 19 heading into the final game, but ultimately fell short 19-25. “Guys fought hard tonight,” said the head coach Mike Poeta . “That’s the toughest arena in the country to compete in and I can’t say that everyone, but almost every man, went hard on the mat to win. Lucas Byrd and Danny Pucino really gained momentum. Byrd is just tenacious and Pucino had highlights removing roles.” Redshirt sophomore Lucas Byrd (133 lbs.) earned his first win of 2023 when he pinned Cullan Schriever (Iowa) in 2:58 to tie the double at six. sophomore Danny Pucino (141 lbs.) then moved to Iowa’s Drew Bennett’s all-important decision to give the Illini their first 10-6 lead. “What a great way to start the year Mike Karr earning a ranked victory in his first game in years. Mike will become more and more comfortable there and the sky is the limit for him. Edmont Ruth does a good job collecting wins, but he knows he needs to attack more. He’s as hard to beat as anyone in the land, but you can’t keep playing with fire. He is good enough to put away games earlier and build up a lead. It’s my job to get it out of him.” Sixth year Mike Karr came into action again this time for the Illini weighing in at 157 pounds. He beat Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) by a 12-7 decision to give Illinois their second lead at the break 13-12. Redshirt sophomore Edmont Ruth extended his winning streak to 19 as he defeated Nelson Brands (Iowa) in the first tiebreaker round 2-1; this tied the dual at 16 for the second time. “ Dylan Connell begins to realize that he belongs. He’s had a great 4-5 weeks of wrestling. He didn’t win tonight, but I think as the game goes on he’s starting to believe in himself more. Zac Braunagel baby! What a month he’s had: the Midland champion and a top five win the country tonight at that man’s house. I can’t say enough good things about him right now. His shots look great. His defense is stingy. I’m really impressed with him now.” Redshirt junior Zac Braunagel had another intense match that came down to the bone. He secured a takedown in the last five seconds to take the win over Iowa’s Jacob Werner 3-1 to tie the dual at 19 for the third and final time. In the end, the encounter came down to the heavyweight bout ending in a fallout. disqualification that awarded the winning six points to Iowa. FULL RESULTS: 125: Defeated Spencer Lee (Iowa). Maximo Renteria (Fall 2:24)

133: Lucas Byrd defeated Cullan Schriever (Iowa) (Fall 2:58)

141: Danny Pucino defeated Drew Bennett (Iowa) (major December 20-8)

149: Defeated Max Murin (Iowa). Kevin Davenport (autumn 3:37)

157: Mike Karr defeated Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) (December 12–7)

165: Defeated Patrick Kennedy (Iowa). Danny Brown (major December 15-4)

174: Edmont Ruth defeated Nelson Brands (Iowa) (TB-1, 3-1)

184: Abe Assad (Iowa) defeated Dylan Connell (December 3-1)

197: Zac Braunagel defeated Jacob Warner (Iowa) (December 3–1)

285: Defeated Tony Cassioppi (Iowa). Matt Wroblewski (DQ, stop) “We’ll enjoy the guys who performed well tonight and then refocus on Wisconsin once we wake up tomorrow morning.” NEXT ONE The Fighting Illini are back in action on Sunday, January 8 at home at the State Farm Center for Alumni night. They welcome Big Ten opponent Wisconsin at 3 p.m. CT.

