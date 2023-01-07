For Sale: North Miami Cricket Club Condo is a beautiful 1970’s time capsule

For years, unconventional homes outfitted with underwater diving tunnels, creepy prison cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the highly popular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which sifts through millions of properties in the Zillow database to share the most “wild.” On Thursday, a unique entry in Miami made the cut.

Welcome to Unit 1610 in the Cricket Club condominium in North Miami.

“[Every] home needs two things,” the @ZillowGoneWild message teases, “and this house in Miami has both.”

While Unit 1610 offers a beautiful view of Biscayne Bay and the skyline of downtown Miami, the account most likely refers to the eyebrow-raising design of the two color-coordinated rooms: the Pink Room, a rotunda with mirrored ceilings and wall paneling and a lavish bubblegum-pink couch, and the Green Room, or master bedroom , which is infused with clover green wallpaper, wall-to-wall carpeting and pillow accents. Both rooms evoke the feelings of a 1970s interior design pod, and real estate agent Judy Luck Jordan has been bombarded with calls from interested buyers and collectors across the country since the post went up.

“It’s a unity in time,” says Jordan New times. “It’s even cooler than the pictures. People walk in and say, ‘Wow!'”

So far, more than 50,000 users have liked the post Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

While the modern farmhouse aesthetic is declining in popularity, the online fascination with this appliance speaks to the comeback of 1970s interior design.

Giampiero Tagliaferri, director of Studio Tagliaferri and former creative director of Oliver Peoples: “The 1970s are definitely on trend in design. told Fashion earlier this year. “The design of the time was fun and sexy, but still sophisticated. I think it resonates strongly with modern audiences.”

“I expect James Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) to walk in any minute, guns drawn, dressed in matching clothes. [the] decor in color,” said a user on Facebook.

“The exterior reminds me of the opening credits of the Golden Girls. I’d like to imagine this was Blanche’s party pad,” wrote another.

“Omg! That pink circle couch room – it’s like yours [sic] own Spirit bottle!” typed a third.

click to enlarge The Green Room, or master bedroom, at Unit 1610 Screenshot via Zillow

The unit is located in the legendary Cricket Club, a 21-story waterfront luxury condominium built in 1975. At the time, the building lured the glitterati and partiers with its namesake nightclub in the basement. Although the former nightclub has been converted into a storage space, the building remains a tight-knit enclave with a cocktail lounge, book clubs, holiday parties and “tons of activities,” according to Jordan. Jordan’s own mother has lived in the building for nearly 40 years.

“We used to go there to dance,” recalls the estate agent of the Cricket Club. “They had these great red vinyl seats. It was the place to go in the great days of John Travolta and all those songs.”

Unit 1610 belonged to Norman and Barbara Shapiro, who according to a recent obituary published in memory of the latter, moved to Miami in 1957 from Westbury, a small village on Long Island. Jordan was friends with their daughter, Marcia Shapiro, which is how she acquired the listing. While agents tend to dread ads featuring eclectic design quirks and routinely repaint units in a bath of white and cream, Jordan says she “touched nothing, nothing.”

click to enlarge The master bathroom Screenshot via Zillow

“It’s a beautiful design and very unique,” Jordan tells the New Times. “I showed it last night and I was there for two hours on the phone with a woman from Michigan who won’t change a thing.” Marcia Shapiro narrates New times her parents were one of the first occupants of the building in 1975 and lived there until their deaths. Norman Shapiro, who passed away in 2015, worked for a kitchen cabinet company. Barbara, who died in 2021 at the age of 92, was a realtor who specialized in selling Miami condominiums in the 1960s.

click to enlarge The cover of a vintage Bob Rubenstein Interiors pamphlet featuring Unit 1610 of the Cricket Club Bob Rubenstein Interiors

“She was glamorous and gorgeous and like a movie star,” Marcia says of her mother, who also collected Lalique and Lladro crystal. “She was so proud of that apartment and always wanted people to come in and see it, even during COVID. She never changed a thing.”

Marcia Shapiro says the unit was designed by Bob Rubinstein Interiors. Renowned interior designer Robert Rubenstein passed away in 2007and his work was featured in Interior design magazine, women’s Day, House and garden, and Designers quarterly magazine. A provided pamphlet from Bob Rubenstein Interiors shows Unit 1610’s bubblegum pink rotunda on the cover.

Shapiro was in her twenties when her parents bought the device. Today she is a grandmother in her 70s who saves dogs. The pet building’s weight restriction prevents her from moving into the time capsule apartment.

“I love that apartment, but there comes a time in life when you have to let go of the past,” says Shapiro.

“But at least keep the roundabout,” she adds, bearing in mind the likely intentions of a new buyer. “I’d go in there and lay on the floor and the couch and look in the mirrors.”

In addition to the pink and green rooms, Shapiro says, the unit is drenched in natural light and spacious at 2,320 square feet. It contains two bedrooms, his and hers wardrobes, two balconies and three bathrooms, all with trippy polychromatic wallpaper and a fun house with period wall mirrors.

It is listed at $529,000, with a monthly homeowners association contribution of $1,575.

“Furnished, with the right offer,” notes Judith Jordan.

Interested buyers can reach Jordan at 305-934-6373 or [email protected]