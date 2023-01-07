Joseph Torg, doctor who fought to reduce football injuries, dies at 88





Dr. Joseph Torg, an orthopedic surgeon whose experience treating and investigating spinal cord injuries of football players made him a strong voice in the 1970s for banning a dangerous tackling technique in high schools and colleges, died Dec. 15 at his home in Wayne, Pa. . He was 88. His daughter, Elisabeth Torg, confirmed the death, but did not name a cause. In the mid-1970s, Dr. Torg known for its sports related activities. A former offensive guard for Haverford College, he was the doctor for several Philadelphia teams and was often quoted about player injuries. He opened one of the first sports medicine and rehabilitation centers in the United States at Temple University. And he testified in a New Jersey case that led to Little League Baseball ending its boys-only policy. He was alarmed by a spate of football spinal cord injuries caused by a technique in which a player lowers his head, bends his neck and launches himself into an opponent, using the top of his helmet as a battering ram. If these forces exceed the elastic capabilities of the spine, Dr. Torg in a 1992 video narrated by Dick Vermeil, the former Philadelphia Eagles coach, the spine segments will buckle.

In 1975, he told The Associated Press that the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Athletic Associations were failing in their responsibility to protect the health and welfare of young men playing football, and urged them to change their rules. That year he teamed up with Ted Queenfield, Temple’s chief athletic trainer, to collect data on the number of spinal cord injuries in the United States that had been caused by spearing. They called the project the National Football Head and Neck Injury Registry. Around that time, a colleague said, Dr. Pressurize the NCAA further As I recall he threatened the NCAA that if they didn’t put the rule in place he would sue, Dr. Raymond Moyer, a professor of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Temple’s School of Medicine, said in a telephone interview. He didn’t back down from anyone. The NCAA and high schools banned javelin throwing in 1976. The NFL followed suit in 1979, largely due to a crippling blow to the helmet of Darryl Stingley, a New England Patriots receiver, a year earlier. The registry’s initial findings, published in 1979 in The American Journal of Sports Medicine, documented 259 cervical spine fractures and dislocations in high school, college, and other football players between 1971 and 1975. Ninety-nine of the players were permanently paralyzed.

The rules against spears had a significant effect. From 1976 to 1984, the number of cervical spine fractures, dislocations and partial dislocations dropped from 110 to 42, and the number of permanently paralyzed players dropped from 34 to just five, according to a 1985 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association written by Dr. Torg and three colleagues.

But javelin throwing would never be completely eradicated, and neither would the possibility of spinal cord injury. In one of the most famous incidents, Marc Buoniconti, a linebacker at South Carolina’s military college, the Citadel, was paralyzed in 1985 after tackling an East Tennessee State University runback. Three years later, when Buoniconti sued the Citadels team doctor for negligence, Dr. Torg for the defense, arguing that Buoniconti impaled his opponent and took responsibility for his injury. What we’re dealing with in terms of causation isn’t a medical problem, said Dr. Torg. In terms of causation, we are dealing with a coaching technical problem. The jury acquitted the Citadels doctor. Joseph Steven Torg was born on October 25, 1934 in Philadelphia. His father, Jay, was an insurance agent. His mother, Elva (May) Torg, was a telephone operator. He received a bachelor’s degree from Haverford College in 1957. He received his medical degree from Temple four years later.

Ms Torg said in an email that her father most likely pursued orthopedics because of his love of soccer and his own experience with athletic injuries (concussions) in high school. When he graduated from medical school, she said, orthopedic surgery was the most sports-oriented field in medicine and the one that allowed him to treat athletes. After an internship at San Francisco General Hospital (now Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center) from 1961 to 1962, Dr. Torg spent two years in the Army Medical Corps. After his residencies at Temple University Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children (now Shriners Children’s Philadelphia), he began teaching at Temple in 1968. Soon he became widely known. In 1970, he and Mr. Quedenfeld released a study showing that conventional football boots, with seven studs each three-quarters of an inch long, were far more responsible for knee and ankle injuries than football boots with 14 shorter studs. Three years later, he testified in a New Jersey challenge to the rule that prevented girls from playing Little League baseball. At a New Jersey Division of Civil Rights hearing, Dr. Torg claims by Creighton J. Hale, a Little League Baseball executive, that female bones were not as strong as male bones; in fact, he said, because girls matured earlier than boys, their bones may have been stronger. A Board Hearing Officer ruled that the rule barring girls from participating in New Jersey’s Little League violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws, a decision that led to the national Little League organization allowing girls to play the following year. In 1974 Dr. Tor and Mr. Quedenfeld opened the Center for Sports Medicine and Science in Temple to treat players from colleges and local professional sports teams, as well as recreational athletes.

Dr. Torg left Temple in 1978 to join the School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where he founded another sports medicine center; he worked at the university until 1994. He joined MCP-Hahnemann University School of Medicine in 1995 and taught there for seven years before returning to Temple. One of the achievements of Dr. Torg was popularizing a rapid and non-invasive test devised by a mentor, Dr. John W. Lachman, to diagnose a knee injury common to athletes: a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It changed everything Dr John Kelly IVsaid a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania in a telephone interview. Many tears were misdiagnosed as sprained knees, and people went out and got hurt more.

At various times between the 1970s and 1990s, Dr. Torg the team doctor in Philadelphia for the 76ers, the Flyers, the Eagles, the Freedoms of World Team Tennis, the Atoms of the North American Soccer League and the Temple soccer team. Doug Collins, an All-Star guard who joined the 76ers in 1973 and was often treated by Dr. Torg, said in an email: He tried to put me back together through many foot and knee injuries. He knew how much I wanted to play and often tried to protect me from myself. In addition to his daughter, Dr. Torg survived by his wife, Barbara (Groenendaal) Torg; his sons, Joseph Jr. and Jay; and seven grandchildren.

1991, Dr. Torg created a rating system to determine the severity of a concussion, one of the most annoying problems in football, as well as football, hockey and other sports. Dr. Joseph Maroon, a consulting neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a professor of neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said Dr. Torgs was the inspiration forthe neurocognitive tests he helped create to assess the severity of a concussion and an athlete’s ability to return to play. That testing is now standard care in the NFL We really tracked and automated Joe’s work, Dr. Maroon said. He was avant-garde and learned.

