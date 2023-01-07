After 9 years (16 in total), Hackett resigns as tennis coach | Sport

WILMINGTON Tough decisions are never easy and never fun to make. You ultimately hope that you make the right one. For Matt Hackett, he knows his decision to step down as the Wilmington High School girls’ tennis coach is the right one for him and his family, but it certainly didn’t come lightly.

Prior to last August, Hackett was a full-time social studies teacher at WHS, the girls’, husband, and father’s tennis coach. That changed when he took a new position in high school as the department head of the Collaborative for Teaching and Learning (CTL) program. When he landed the new gig, he definitely thought he could still handle being the tennis coach come spring.

My wife put in more hours at work last spring, and we relied on my mom a lot with our girls, Hackett explains. She would do it again and I planned to come back (to coach). The head of department thing was what brought (my decision) over the edge. When I got that new position in August, I thought, ‘I’ve got this. I can get this done and it will be fine.” Then some people said to me ‘are you sure?’ and in typical fashion I said ‘everything will be fine, no problem’. Very slowly over the course of the four months it started to dawn on me that while I could do it I would run into schedule conflicts and that will be embarrassing as the head of department and it will be embarrassing on the tennis side.

Just mentally there is so much bandwidth you have. Would I be completely, completely mentally invested in what I had to do for the girls on the field? It slowly started to dawn on me that it might not be the best for me, and unfortunately for the team.

Hackett was the ultimate pro in every way and still struggled with the idea of ​​being Super Man and being in three places at once.

“I had two emails I drafted to (interim athletic director) Dennis (Ingram) and both times I hit x-out,” Hackett said with a laugh. I asked him if he was around to talk and both times I hit x-out so I could go home and think about it more. Coaching is not something you easily abandon. I talked to him in November and said ‘look I’m thinking about this and I just wanted to let you know it could happen’ and he was just phenomenal and so supportive. He told me to take my time, think about it, and make sure I’m doing what’s best for myself and my family. After knowing what he had just given up as a basketball coach to become an athletic director, he understood it one hundred percent. He couldn’t have been nicer about it.

Hackett’s first appearance as a coach came in 2003 when he was named the new WHS Boys Tennis coach. He held that position until 2009 and resigned after his first child was born. After a four-year break, Hackett returned to coaching when former girls’ coach Kevin Welch resigned after his 10-year stint.

Hackett was the girls’ coach for nine years but eight seasons (minus the missed COVID season in 2020). He compiled an overall record of 43-92, including three of the most successful years in program history from 2017-’19.

Coming back to coach girls after coaching the boys team was such an unexpected second chance to coach because I gave up on boys after my first child was born. I wasn’t sure I had no experience coaching girls with how it would go, but I quickly realized that coaching girls, although it comes with some challenges, was just such a phenomenal experience, he said . I’ll remember the kids, and I’ll remember the young athletes I worked with more than anything. That made it so hard to resign. The last thing I wanted to do was walk into the room and tell the girls, “I’m sorry I’m not coming back.” I just felt like I let them down.

We had some winning seasons, had some program records and things like that, but at the end of the day those girls for nine years and those teams all made it so much fun to come to practice and games every day. There wasn’t one group, not one of them I could say had bad chemistry or didn’t get along or didn’t care about each other. They all welcomed me with open arms and treated me better than I could have ever asked for and treated each other with such kindness. That’s what I’ll remember the most and I hope the girls will remember it the most too.

Over the course of the nine years, the team certainly had its ups and downs in terms of wins and losses, including four seasons with one win out of two, but that never took away from the tremendous leadership shown year after year.

I’ve had so many great captains over the years. When you inherit kids like Sophie Serna, Erin Hurley, and Christina D’Ambrosio in your freshman year, not only were those kids good athletes, but they also had that “Eye of the Tiger” mentality. They were devoted kids, who made it so easy for me to transition from Kevin (Welch) to myself, Hackett said. Rachel Cummings, Bridget Cadogan and Alyssa Fricia, who was one of the best captains a coach could ever ask for for Christina Woods and you can just go on and on. I kept getting my hands on such great leaders.

Like most teams, they all had different kinds of leadership styles and different personalities, but that was one thing I never lacked. I always had one or two kids that I could always turn to (for anything the team needed). There were never any major problems, but the maturity, the leadership of all the girls, yes, I was very lucky.

In its first three years on the court, the Wildcats had a combined record of 7-43. Then came year four and history was made. The Wildcats finished with an overall record of 12–7, including what is considered the first or second state tournament win in program history with a 3–2 thriller over North Andover, before falling to Wayland, 4–1 .

The following season, the ‘Cats again finished 11-6 in the regular season and again lost to Wayland, 4-1 in the state tournament. In 2019, the ‘Cats finished 11-5 and lost a heartbreaking game 3-2 to Newburyport in the first round of the tournament.

(That run) was pretty special. Wilmington Tennis doesn’t normally have three-year series that often. Obviously the run we’ve been on has seen the girls set records in a number of different areas (between) by making the state tournament three years in a row and winning what we believe is the first state tournament game. Those three years naturally created a different atmosphere for the team, Hackett said. We had high expectations of ourselves and we were focused on self-improvement and not always those wins and losses. When we had those teams, it was fun and very special.

Emily Hill and Sam Margioglio led the way for No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Emily is a generational player as we all know, but Sam had a big part in that as well. Christina Woods had a big part in that and there were many athletes who contributed to that team from head to toe. Even though you have different relationships, we’re all competitive and that’s been a lot of fun, especially getting back to some of those teams that have handed it to you in the other years.

Like any outgoing coach, there are some well-deserved public thanks I have to make.

I go back to thank (former director) Eddie Woods and (former athletic director) Jimmy Gillis. They were the ones who got me coaching on the boys’ team in the first place, Hackett said. They trusted me in that situation, so if I hadn’t, I don’t know if I would have coached the girls’ team. I also have to thank (former athletic director) Eddie Harrison. He is simply one of the best athletic directors you could ever work for because of his unconditional support. I was excited to work for Dennis and I think he’s going to do a great job. I have to thank my family, of course, who all endured a lot in those nine years. They have all made such huge sacrifices to make it all work.

I have to thank (boys tennis coach) Rob (Mailey). I feel like I couldn’t have done a lot of things as a coach without him. He is an amazing resource, a phenomenal human being, such a professional, a wealth of knowledge and we have worked very well together. We ran ideas and situations off each other.

Emotionally, I wish I could thank (the late Town Crier sportswriter) Mike Ippolito. Working and talking to him every week made me and my team feel like the New England Patriots. He asked the questions and the way he was willing to ask them, the enthusiasm with which he asked them and the way he phrased everything in such a positive way, he made what could have been an annoying part of your week, like a really good ten or fifteen minutes a week for (16 years). God rest his soul and I just want to thank him for being so kind to me and supporting my program.

In all, Hackett, 42, spent 16 years as a boys’ or girls’ tennis coach. His freshman year in 2003 was five years after graduating from WHS and being a two-year starter for the boys’ team. After graduating from Merrimack College, he returned to his alma mater as a teacher and coach at age 23.

Being 23 years old and coaching in some ways had its bonuses in terms of being closer to the kids’ age and understanding their world a little bit better. Over the years, you really learn to take a closer look at each situation and really see the bigger picture, he said. When you’re younger you get really caught up in every moment and every situation, so being able to step back and see the big picture (was one thing I learned). And second, if I could go back and do that again, coach at age 23, I would bring more of the mental aspect of the game into my coaching. I’ve learned over the years how important that is in all sports and it doesn’t come naturally. You want to try to keep kids stable on the field.

And maybe I should have let the boys run a bit more, he added with a laugh.

While Hackett said he should have let the boys run more, his boss, Ingram, will now start looking for a replacement as soon as possible.

It’s hard to see Matt go. I’ve known him for a long time and he cares a lot about coaching, the kids and the program, so I know it was a really hard decision for him. He went back and forth. He really wanted to keep doing it, but only if he could put the right dedication into it, Ingram said. He kept going back and forth because he wanted to make sure he could give everything to the program and that the kids deserved it (and in the end he knew he couldn’t). I know it was a difficult decision for him and we will undoubtedly miss him. He is a great guy and an absolute professional in every aspect of everything he does.

Ingram went on to say that the tennis position has already been posted and he hopes to do interviews soon, adding that he expects to post both the varsity golf and varsity girls soccer positions later this month.