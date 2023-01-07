Surrey is making a new field for cricket at Croydon Sports Ground





NEIL BENNETT has discovered more hope for a resurgence for what once seemed like a long-lost cricket club in Thornton Heath Cricket Resurgence: first-class coaching helps around 150 youngsters pick up the game in Thornton Heath first-class coaching helps around 150 youngsters pick up the game in Thornton Heath Last month we reported on the sad demise of a once proud sporting club, with a locally renowned cricket club established with a clubhouse and impressive grounds on Galpins Road in Thornton Heath. We found encouraging new shoots of cricket activity in a youth group set up by some friends who have started a new Thornton Heath Cricket Club, training the next generation of players in winter nets in an award-winning program at the local leisure And no sooner had our first report appeared than Inside Croydon readers came forward with more information about the original THCC, while the rulers of The Oval also have good news for cricketers across the borough. Inside Croydon reader Graham Jackson does his own research into the club's history. He was able to answer the question of when the original Thornton Heath Cricket Club stopped playing at Galpins Road – he said it was at the end of the 1988 season, after a fire at the old clubhouse caused too much damage to tell. to recover. This was confirmed a few weeks later by Chris Morris, the Cricket Participation Officer at Surrey County Cricket Club, who added that they had considered constructing a grass pitch at Galpins Road, but the playing area was not large enough to accommodate the meet ECB standards. Non-grass pitches are more consistent and easier to maintain than real grass wickets, and they encourage cricket to be played in public parks and recreation grounds. There was good news here for Croydon from The Oval. The cricket clubs of Surrey, Middlesex, Essex and Kent form the charity London Cricket Trust, which hopes to install more non-grass pitches in central and northern parts of the borough by 2023, in diverse communities where facilities are scarce. There are already non-grass pitches at Norbury Park (where the youth of the new THCC play their games in the summer), at South Norwood Lakes and Sanderstead Rec.

About Inside Croydon News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in London’s diverse and densely populated borough. Set in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email [email protected]

