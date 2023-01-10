What time does the College Football Playoff Championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game





Georgia has once again made it to the College Football Playoff Championship and has become a mainstay on the sport’s biggest stage. The Bulldogs’ appearance in the final is the third since the 2017 season and the second in as many years. In addition, it marks the eighth time in as many years that an SEC team has made it to the College Football Playoff championship game. However, there’s some new blood in the 2023 title game: No. 3 TCU will appear not only in the championship game for the first time, but also the first for the Big 12. The conference had never progressed past the semifinals, with Oklahoma taking the losing the national semi-final in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. That said, this isn’t the first encounter between the Bulldogs and the Horned Frogs. The teams first met in the 1942 Orange Bowl and did not meet until the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Overall, the Bulldogs enjoy a 4-0 all-time record vs. TCU. LIVE: Follow Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game LAKE: Watch Georgia vs. TCU live with fuboTV (free trial) Will the Horned Frogs finally break through this series for their first national championship since 1938? Or will Georgia continue its stranglehold on college football with a repeat championship? The Sporting News has everything you need to know to tune in and watch it all happen in the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game: What time does the college football championship game start? Date: Monday January 9

Monday January 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 in the afternoon The 2023 College Football Playoff championship game kicks off Monday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET, half an hour earlier than in previous seasons. What channel is the College Football Playoff Championship on? TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV The championship’s main broadcast will air on ESPN and will be available to stream on the ESPN app. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will settle the game from the standings, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines. In addition to the ESPN app, Georgia vs. TCU also be streamed through fuboTV, which offers a free trial. As has been the case since 2014, the ESPN family of networks will offer a comprehensive broadcast plan for viewers’ convenience: ESPN: Main broadcast

Main broadcast ESPN2: Field pass with ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Field pass with ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ ESPNU: Command center

Command center ESPNews: Skycast

Skycast SEC Network: Georgia Hometown radio

Georgia Hometown radio ESPN Sports: Spanish-language broadcast

Spanish-language broadcast ESPN Radio: National radio broadcast ESPN+ offers even more viewing options: All-22 corner

TCU residence radio

Georgia Hometown radio

Fanfare MORE: Georgia vs. TCU odds, predictions, betting trends Where is the 2023 CFP Championship Game? The 2023 College Football Playoff championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one year after the venue hosted Super Bowl 56. This is the first time that SoFi Stadium has hosted the CFP title match. CFP halftime show 2023 performers The College Football Playoff game will have performances by the teams’ respective marching bands during halftime. The pregame entertainment for the Allstate Championship Tailgate tab game features headliners in Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy, as well as interactive games, sponsor activations, concessions and live performances from each team’s marching band. Who won the national championship in 2022? No. 1 Georgia won the 2022 championship game against Alabama 33-18, preventing the Crimson Tide from winning back-to-back national titles. TCU will aim to do the same against Georgia, which would become the first repeat champion since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 with a win. Previously, No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 2 Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 College Football Playoff title game.

