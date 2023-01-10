From Mustang Tennis Star to Pickleball Pro

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California Former Cal Poly women’s tennis star Emily Ackerman may have graduated last spring, but she’s not ready to make her mark on the field this time through the fastest-growing sport in the US.

A three-time All-Big West first-team selection in doubles, Ackerman recently decided to go all-in to become a professional pickleball player. The Thousand Oaks, California native earned her first career sponsorship from Volair Pickleball in November and a few weeks later she was drafted by the Chicago Slice in Major League Pickleball, an organization that has received investment from a number of celebrities and high-profile athletes, including Patrick Mahomes , Tom Brady, LeBron James and tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios.

“The property support [the league] is pretty wild,” Ackerman said.

Pickleball has quickly spread across the country in recent years and when Ackerman was a Mustang the thought of putting down her racket and picking up a paddle never crossed her mind, but she soon fell in love with the sport.

“This was not on my radar at all when I was in college,” she said.

Ackerman’s interest in the sport began in 2020 when Cal Poly’s season was cut short due to COVID-19. She went home and tried pickleball for the first time with her father and the two played here and there recreationally.

Then that summer pro pickleball player and Thousand Oaks native Wesley Burrows reached out and asked Ackerman if she would be interested in playing in a pro tournament. Ackerman had known Burrows through tennis since she was ten, so she thought why not.

It was her first taste of the sport at the professional level and the pair made some noise in the mixed doubles event at the event, but Ackerman’s junior year at Cal Poly was fast approaching.

“I didn’t feel like continuing [pickleball] not at all at the time,” she said. “It was just super fun to pick up a sport I’d never really played and be decent at it.”

Ackerman didn’t pick up a pickleball paddle until she went home for breaks during the 2020-2021 season, focusing all her attention on dominating opponents on the tennis court and staying committed in class.

After the season, the multiple Big West All-Academic honoree did the same as the previous summer, playing in a pair of professional pickleball tournaments with Burrows. As her passion for the sport continued to grow, Ackerman wondered what she could achieve in pickleball if she could devote more time to it.

In her final season with the Mustangs in 2021-22 ranked No. 1 in doubles, Ackerman led the team to a second-place finish in the conference regular season standings (their highest since 2011), a Big West Tournament championship appearance. game for the second straight year and an overall record of 17–7, the program’s second-most single-season wins in Division I history and their most since 2003.

After completing her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology last spring, Ackerman accepted a full-time job at the Paso Robles Sports Center coaching tennis and eventually teaching pickleball lessons and clinics. She added a few professional pickleball tournaments to her schedule over the summer and quickly realized that if she wanted to pursue a career in sports, fresh out of college was the best time to do so.

By the time August rolled around, becoming a professional pickleball player seemed a realistic possibility for Ackerman, thanks in large part to the support she received from her parents, Paul and Mai, and the encouragement Burrows gave her to go all-in. to go.

“It meant a lot from Wes,” she said. “It was like someone else thinks I can do this and thinks it’s worth it.”

Ackerman went for it by ramping up her training and playing in a handful of high-level professional tournaments to close out 2022 to get the attention of sponsors. She even moved back to Thousand Oaks in November to be closer to other pickleball players.

Her dedication and drive have paid off and now Ackerman is preparing for her first Major League Pickleball (MLP) tournament in Mesa, Arizona, January 26-29.

“I’m super excited about that,” she said.

The ownership group for Ackerman’s team in the MLP, the Chicago Slice, includes YouTuber David Dobrik and model Heidi Klum.

Currently, Ackerman works part-time as a tennis and pickleball pro at Westlake Athletic Club, where she grew up and spent the rest of her time on the pickleball court.

“My coach from when I was 7 is my boss now, so it’s really sweet to be able to go back home and just give back to the kids, like my coaches did for me,” she said.

In women’s singles, Ackerman is the fifth pickleball player in the West Region and number 18 in the nation, according to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR). She is the 49th ranked player in the US in women’s doubles.

Tennis and pickleball have their similarities and differences, but 15 years of knowledge and experience on the tennis court have certainly aided Ackerman in her new endeavor.

Ackerman said the tight-knit community around pickleball drew her in.

“It’s such a small sport that you get to know everyone because you see the same people at every tournament and it’s just a very unique vibe that pickleball has,” she said.

Ackerman also loves how fun and carefree the sport is. It’s clear that Ackerman wants to win every time she takes the court, but she doesn’t feel the pressure to perform like she does in tennis.

“I love competitions and I love sports, so the fact that I can still do that is super fun for me,” she said. “I don’t have any desire to make it my full-time job at the moment, but I just love that I can use all the skills I learned in tennis and now it helps me with something else.”

Ackerman plans to play in about 15 professional pickleball tournaments this year, and her first event in 2023 is the Pro Pickleball Association Hyundai Masters at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage Thursday through Sunday. She plays alongside Burrows in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Ackerman said she’ll wait and see where this year takes her in terms of her professional pickleball career, but she plans to coach long term and hopes to increase interest in pickleball locally.

“I tried to get some of my teammates to play with me last summer and I think they liked it, so I’m curious if any of them will get in touch after college to see what happens,” said she.