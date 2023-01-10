Sports
Table tennis and quiz champion: Convicted saboteur Graham Philip says he’s having a good time in prison
Graham Philip, pictured here at his sentencing last year, appeared before the Parole Board this morning. Photo/Ethan Griffiths
The man who tried to take down New Zealand’s national network says he’s having a good time in prison and is a Corrections success story who spends his days writing short stories, playing table tennis and drawing flowers.
Taup man Graham Philip, 62, was convicted of seven unprecedented charges of sabotage two months ago after attacking Transpower’s infrastructure in November 2021 to draw attention to his anti-vaccine stance.
The attack sparked a fire and resulted in $1.25 million in damage. All further details, including what exactly he attacked, are permanently suppressed. He was the first New Zealander ever to be charged with sabotage since the law was introduced shortly after World War II.
Philip is currently incarcerated at Waikeria Prison near Kihikihi, where he has been primarily held since his arrest in December 2021.
Today he appeared before the Parole Board, via video conference, for the first time since his imprisonment. He was dressed in a gray prison tracksuit, supported by his wife Marta and another woman he introduced as his press secretary who runs a social media page that provides updates on his time in prison.
Philips attorney Bill Nabney told board chairman Louis Bidois that he was not filing for parole on behalf of his client today because Philip had to undergo a psychological assessment to help the board make its decision.
This seemingly came as a shock to Philip, who told Bidois that he was not mentally unwell and understood that he was seeking parole today. He later accepted that the board did not have enough information to immediately consider an application for parole.
The board learned of Philip’s prison officer’s liaison, who said he spent time with Philip every few days.
He told the board that he has not seen any violent behavior from him, but he often expresses concerns about the way the prison is run and can be a very challenging person to convince otherwise.
Philip was later invited to address the board himself, where he pulled apart a behavior report stating that he often threatens security guards with complaints.
I’ve certainly filed complaints – I’ve got a big box of complaints here,’ he said, holding up a stack of files to the camera. I understand that if you have a complaint, you make a complaint. You’re not going to beat up the guard.
As for how he keeps himself busy, I’ve written a number of novels and short stories. I take pictures, little pictures of flowers.
I have written 100 letters to MPs and I have received many replies, he said, holding up replies from two MPs. Philip also regularly writes letters to local newsrooms, including the Rotorua Daily Post and NZ Herald.
In terms of how he felt in prison, Philip said he had a hard time at first. With the details of his insult suppressed, he began to suspect that other inmates were calling him a pedophile.
But he claims he has since recovered from the lows of his first few months and is now enjoying himself.
When I got to prison I was angry and in trouble, and now I’m not angry, I’m happy. As far as I can, I’m having a great time. I’m the table tennis champion, we won a quiz. I consider myself a great success story for Corrections. Well done Corrections.
Write to the minister, he will be pleased, Judge Bidois replied.
In New Zealand, the board may consider release once an offender has served one-third of his total sentence.
Philip spent nearly a year in pre-trial detention awaiting a trial date. He eventually pleaded guilty, with his time on remand deducted from his final sentence of three years and one month in prison.
In practice, this means that Philip has served a third of his sentence, while he was only sentenced in December.
The board ordered him to conduct a psychological assessment and have Corrections review a proposed release address. Another hearing will be held in six months, when an application for parole can be considered.
