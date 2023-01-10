Irish vs. Yellow Jackets – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

GAME 17: NOTRE DAME (8-8, 0-5) vs GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 1-4) WHEN: TUESDAY JAN. 10 | 19:00 WHERE: SOUTH BEND, IN | PURCELL PAVILION WATCH: ACC NETWORK LISTEN: RADION NETWORK NOTRE DAME | CLICK HERE COMMENTS: ND NOTES SOCIAL: @NDMBB | #GOIRISH

SOUTH BIGHT, Ind. – The Notre Dame basketball team is back home and will try to get that ACC monkey off its back in a game with Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 10 at Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) will tip-off against the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4) on ACC Network at 7PM ET.

ND vs GT

Notre Dame leads the overall series against Georgia Tech, 14-12. However, Coach Breys’ record against the Yellow Jackets stands at 13-6. The Irish have enjoyed tremendous success at home with a 10-2 record and an eight-game win streak at Purcell dating back to 1990.

Last year, the two sides faced each other in a home-and-home game and the Irish won both – first 72-68 in OT over Georgia Tech, then a dominant 90-56 win in South Bend. Dane Goodwin scored a combined 31 points (14 and 17).

PROFIT VS LOSS

The stats that stand out:

– Points – ND averages 75.9 ppg in wins versus a drop off of 62.8 in losses. Defensively, not much of a difference, allowing 66 wins versus 72.6 losses, proving the focus is on offense.

– FG% – shoots 49.7 percent in wins versus 41.8 percent in losses

– 3PT – Interesting to note that teams shoot better against us from three games where Notre Dame wins vs. loses. In wins, opponents average 6.8 threes per game at a rate of 35.3 percent. On losses, 5.6 threes per game at a rate of 29.6 percent. Offensively, Notre Dame makes the same number of threes with the same shooting percentage in wins and losses.

– FT Made – ND has an average of 12.8 wins vs. 6.6 losses.

A DIFFERENCE OF SOME PROPERTIES

A difference in a few possessions – in fact one in each of the next games (Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College) and the Irish could easily be 3-1 in ACC play.

Syracuse – Five down, with less than 1:20 to play, Cormac Ryan and Marcus Hammond recorded back-to-back three-point plays to go up 61-60, but the Orange answered with 14 seconds left. Notre Dame failed to connect at the buzzer and fell 62-61.

Florida State – With six seconds left one down, Notre Dame played a great inbound play to Wertz, but his next pass to an open and sprinting Cormac Ryan was thrown just a little too high / as long as the Seminoles tracked it down and got away with a 73-72 victory. The Irish were on a 6-0 run with two great defensive stands in the last minute for the final play of the match.

Boston College – The Irish led for the first 37:19 of the game, but Boston College finished with a 17-4 run to make it 70-63. Notre Dame led 59-53 with 4 minutes remaining. As BC took the first lead at 1:43, 62-61, Notre Dame went 0-3 on the next three possessions.

The older guys have been through it all on this team. I gave an example of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, plus previous teams of mine, teams that were dead in the water and came back. – Trainer Brey

MILESTONES APPROACHING

Come Tuesday’s Georgia Tech matchup, it will mark Coach Brey’s 899th career game as head coach, also during his Delaware days.

Cormac Ryan sits at 970 career points, which equates to his four-year career and freshman year at Stanford.

Marcus Hammond sits at 1,484 career points and is 16 away from the 1,500-point mark. He accumulated 1422 points in four years at Niagara.

THREAT OF THREE

In the past 10 games, Notre Dame has made 94 three-pointers (9.4 per game), which ranks 2nd among Power-Five schools as of November 30.

Overall, they average 8.8 threes per game throughout the season, which would crack the program’s all-time top-10. The program record is 9.7 achieved by the 19-20 team.

Now, the big reason for that – the squads big three.

Goodwin- .451

Ryan – .390

Laszewski–.381

* Hammond – coming up at .429

So much comes at us when making three-point shots. We’re making 10 of a game and it’s still not enough. We will probably have to make 13-14 threes to win league games. That’s how we are now built offensively. – Coach Brey on media availability prior to UNC.

DAN TRENDING

After 4 games in a row (December 3 vs. Syracuse) in single digits, Goodwin has found his offensive rhythm with 4 games in a row in double digits. He has accumulated 52 points in the last 4 games, averaging 13.0 ppg. He is 23-of-45 from the field and 5-of-12 from three.

JJ FINDS HIMSELF

Starling has posted double-digit points in 7 of the last 8 games and has the team’s most double-digit scoring performance this season with 12.

One of the main reasons for the recent rise – in what was an Achilles heel at the start of the season is now a strong point of late – that is JJ’s three-point shooting. He is 12-of-27 from outside the arc over the last 8 games or 44.4 percent.

JJ helped lead the team in scoring at BC with 16 points. Prior to this, against Jacksonville on December 27, JJ scored all of his 11 points in the 2nd half. More impressively, he influenced the game elsewhere, grabbing a season-high 8 rebounds.

JJ is getting better, Brey said. And more comfortable, in a good rhythm. He has improved defensively. He moves the ball and plays. I’m excited about where he is. He’s just been really good. To shake off a difficult first half and say, I’ll keep playing. If he can straighten his shoulders and we get some knives and we move and he can turn a corner, we don’t have someone like that. He’s the man.

JJ almost single-handedly won the game against the Irish at Florida State on December 21 – recording his 2nd 20-point performance of the season. Starling went on a 6-0 run to end the game and pull the Irish within one, giving them a chance to win with 6 seconds left.

— ND —