The Test documentary, Marnus Labuschagne secret of luck, dropped catches, eagle sticker on his bat

Marnus Labuschagne is a lucky cricketer. Just ask one of his teammates.

The No. 3 Australian is known for often getting second chances in the Test arena, with opponents putting down catches or crossing the crease more often than usual.

Between July 2019 and December 2022, Labuschagne was dropped 16 times and caught 20 times, a conversion rate of 55.5 percent. Fox Cricket statistician Lawrie Colliver revealed that if the first catch opportunity presented to Labuschagne each inning had been taken, his test average would be around 44. Instead, the Queenslander averages just under 60 among Australian whites.

Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Labuschagne’s teammates offer a simple explanation for this happiness.

Marnus is the happiest cricketer in the world, veteran opener David Warner laughed in the Amazon documentary series The testthe second season of which will be released on January 13.

Every second innings he gets two or three lives.

He must have that little crow on the bottom of his bat.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Marnus Labuschagne and his eagle. Source: Getty Images

Since making his international debut in 2018, Labuschagne has played every Test innings with an eagle sticker on his bat. The bird represents a Bible verse, Isiah 40:31.

But those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength;

They shall soar with wings like eagles;

They will run and not tire;

They will run and not faint.

The eagle sticker serves as a keepsake for Labuschagne, but his teammates are convinced that it is the source of his happiness.

The boys like to joke that it’s the sticker, Labuschagne said foxsports.com.au.

Keep everyone happy and don’t take it off.

I can’t help it if people have butterfingers when I nick it.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Marnus Labuschagne from Australia. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

During last summer’s day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide, clips of which can be seen behind the scenes The testEngland wicketkeeper Jos Buttler made two regulation catches against Labuschagne in the first innings.

Buttler would have taken the second chance 99.9 percent of the time, but instead he gave Labuschagne another life five runs short of a century.

The Australian run-scoring machine began its sixth Test century the following morning, reaching the milestone in 287 deliveries.

Five minutes later, Buttler finally held an outside edge from Labuschagne, giving Ollie Robinson his first wicket of the match. Third time’s the charm.

Labuschagne trudged slowly towards the sheds, only to find the Adelaide spectators desperately leading him back to the

Robinson had gone too far. It wasn’t a ball. Labuschagne survived again.

His teammates were left in hysterics.

I’m really going to get that bird tattooed on my head, Lyon laughed.

That’s remarkable.

The eagle is doing something, isn’t it?

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his century in Adelaide. Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Following the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 275 runs, Labuschagne was named the world’s No. 1 test batsman for the first time in his career, leapfrogging England captain Joe Root in the ICC rankings.

The 28-year-old scored 3150 test runs with 59.43, the seventh-highest batting average in history.

Everyone knows that crickets are a big part of my life. The value of me as a person is not in cricket. It is in my faith, Labuschagne continued The test.

I grew up in Christianity. I go back to when I was a young child, laying in my bed, praying every night.

I may not be the decisive Australian cricketer people thought, but I am me.

One of the greatest things in sports is your mind, and once your mind takes a path, you can’t stop it. It just goes that way.

I don’t think stickers matter until you start thinking it matters.

Would Labuschagne ever consider playing a Test innings without the eagle sticker on his bat?

I hope not, laughed Lyon.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Marnus Labuschagne with his family in Sydney. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The Australian dressing room is considerably more diverse than previous generations. Scott Boland is the country’s second Indigenous Test cricketer, while Usman Khawaja remains the only Muslim cricketer to represent Australia in Tests.

Born in Pakistan, Khawaja moved to Australia with his family when he was four years old.

I grew up in Australia in the 1990s, Khawaja explained The test.

People didn’t really know what Islam was back then. People would just automatically assume I was from India. They thought that Hinduism and Islam were the same.

They asked me why I don’t wear a turban. That made me feel judged. I used to be scolded often. Curry Muncher. Deviating terms. I never showed them that it hurt me, but it did.

Especially when you look a little different, you get people trying to put you down, and you have confidence in yourself.

Usually people do that because they’re afraid of what they don’t understand, they’re afraid of what you don’t understand.

Khawaja acknowledges God when he reaches triple figures, looking up to the sky before celebrating with a dance, or a dab, or LeBron James The Silencer.

I always like to add a bit of color to Test cricket, both figuratively and literally, the veteran opener told reporters at the SCG on Friday.

I’m just thankful to be here, thankful to have the chance to score a hundred.

Every time I (score a century), I say a prayer for something, then I continue my celebrations.

Religions are kind of part of my life, No. 1. My family and my religion are the two most important things in my life.