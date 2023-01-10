Football welcomes nine transfers for 2023





CHAPEL HILL, NC –The University of North Carolina football program has welcomed nine transfers to its roster, head coach MacBrown announced Monday. The exciting group of newcomers is currently ranked as the 12th best transfer class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. The class of nine consists of four defensive players, three offensive players and two specialists. The defensive draft consists of DBs Dirk Allen from Georgia Tech, Armani Chatman from Virginia Tech and Alijah Huzzie of East Tennessee St., along with JACK Amar Gainer from Florida St. On the offensive side of the ball, the Heels have added two explosive receivers to an already prolific returning group Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech and Devontez Walker of Kent St Lineman Willie Lampkin brings a wealth of Coastal Carolina experience to add to the offensive front. The transfer class is completed by an Australian punter Tom Magness and veteran place kicker Ryan Cow from Cincinnati. In addition to the nine transfers, UNC also confirmed that 10 early enrollees from the 2023 drawing class are now on campus. That group consists of WR Paul Billups LB Amara Campbell OL DJ Get OL RJ Grigsby WR Christian Hamilton JACK Jaybron Harvey QB Tad Hudson OL Nolan McConnel LB Michael Short and JACK Tyler Thompson . Campbell and Short joined the team for the trip to the Holiday Bowl and were able to practice with the team during the week of bowl preparation. North Carolina finished the 2022 season with a 9-5 record, an ACC Coastal Championship, and a trip to the Holiday Bowl. The Heels won nine games for the second time since then MacBrown ‘s first stint at Chapel Hill. The trip to the Holiday Bowl marked UNC’s fourth consecutive bowl berth and 10th consecutive bowl trip with Brown at the helm. For up-to-date information on football in Carolina, visit GoHeels.com/Footballand and follow us on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).

