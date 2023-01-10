Women’s tennis predicted fourth in ASUN Preseaon Coaches Poll

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team amassed 135 points and has been selected to finish fourth in the 2023 ASUN Conference Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll, released by the conference on Monday.

“We look forward to another conference season in March,” said FGCU women’s tennis head coach Courtney Vernon . “The ladies have worked hard and they feel like competing.”

North Florida was chosen as the favorite for 2023, with five first place votes and 156 overall points. Stetson placed second with two first-place votes and 154 points. Liberty (152), Kennesaw State (105), Austin Peay (89), Jacksonville State (85), Central Arkansas (82), Lipscomb (79), Northern Alabama (51), Bellarmine (36), Eastern Kentucky ( 30) and Queens (NC) (29) round out the poll. The Green & Blue will begin the 2023 season with 12 consecutive highly competitive non-conference games – the first two coming in The Nest.

The Eagles will host Big East Tournament Semifinalist St. Johns on January 13 before taking on Middle Tennessee from Conference USA on January 14.

FGCU then heads off to play at 2022 NCAA Tournament participant FSU on January 20 before taking on the SWAC’s Florida A&M just 24 hours later on January 21. The Green & Blue enter February by taking on Miami, who played in the NCAA 2022 Team Championship Sweet 16, on February 3.

The Eagles return home for a nine-game homestand to face Florida Atlantic on February 10, followed by state rivals and 2022 NCAA Tournament First Round participant South Florida on February 12. A few days later, FGCU will welcome Mercer for back-to-back matches on February 17 and 18.

The Green & Blue will host 2022 Patriot League Tournament champions Army on March 6 and welcome to Toledo on March 8. The Eagles will face Big Ten member Michigan State on March 11 before hosting Cincinnati on March 16.

Coming into ASUN action on March 17, the Eagles take on Central Arkansas at home before taking on Stetson on March 23. State rivals and 2022 ASUN champion North Florida will host the Eagles on March 26.

The Green & Blue depart the Sunshine State for Louisville, Ky., on March 29 to take on the league’s foes, Bellarmine. final road game against Austin Peay on April 2.

FGCU returns home for the last two games of the regular season: April 6 against Queens (NC) and April 8 against Liberty.

The Eagles finished their 2022 campaign 14-7 and posted an 8-1 scoreline in the ASUN to win a share of the conference regular season title for the third time in program history. The Green & Blue also earned the No. 1 overall series and hosted the ASUN Tournament.

The squad finished the season ranked No. 71 in the nation, their highest finish in DI history. During the year, the Eagles climbed as high as No. 62.

The Green & Blue’s nr. 1 double pair senior Emma Bardet (Vichy, France/State of Long Beach) and seniors Ida Ferding (Vasteras, SwedenAkademi/Bastad Gymnasium) also cracked the national rankings, at number 85 overall. Together they posted a team-leading 13 team wins in the year’s doubles, beating the 15th-seeded duo in the country.

Five Eagles recorded double-digit wins as juniors Jordan bones (Miami, Florida/John A Ferguson Senior High/Wisconsin) led with 18 singles wins and junior Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden/Thoren Business School) had a 10-match win streak.

In class, the Eagles posted their team GPA of 3.5 or higher for the 21st consecutive semester. The squad earned ITA All-Academic Team honors as six Eagles were named Scholar Athletes.

HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

The FGCU women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUNCoach of the Year Courtney Vernon (10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in her fifth season in 2018, adding a third regular season title in 2022. She has guided her student-athletes to earn 66ASUNAll-Conference and All-Academic accolades including 2014, 2016 and 2017ASUNFreshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Green and Blue to a 99-73 overall record (.575) and 44-11 conference record (.800).

