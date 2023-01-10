USA Hockey appoints officials for All-American Game





USA Hockey has announced the officials selected to work on the BioSteel All-American Game, featuring the top American players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft. Referees Logan Gruhl and Jack Young will act together with linesmen Michael Ifkovits and David Rositis. “These showcase events showcase USA Hockey’s up-and-coming talent, not only for players, but also for our officials,” said Matt Leaf, director of education on duty for USA Hockey. “These four officers represent the success of our official development program and they have worked hard to earn this opportunity.” From American hockey: Gruhl has been official since he was 14 and in 2017 he joined the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program. He previously officiated the 2018 Robertson Cup (NAHL), the 2019 Clark Cup Finals (USHL), and most recently the 2022 Kelly Cup Conference Finals (ECHL). The Virginia native is in his third full-time season as an ECHL umpire. A graduate of the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program, Young began as a linesman during the 2018-19 season before transitioning to referee for the 2019-2020 campaign. He has previously officiated the 2021 NA3HL and NAHL Top Prospect Tournaments, the 2019 and 2021 Fraser Cup Championships (NA3HL), the 2019 and 2021 Robertson Cup Finals (NAHL), the 2022 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament and the 2023 IIHF Under-20 Men’s Division 1 Group A World Championship. Young is in his third season as an AHL umpire and his second as an ECHL umpire. All four officials are graduates of the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program and have junior hockey experience in the NAHL. The crew won’t just wear stripes. A special game calls for special jerseys. The @ForceOfficials Game Official jerseys for the 2023 @usahockey @BioSteelSports All-American Game has fallen!#ushockey #no @USAHMagazine pic.twitter.com/32U8rNTxu8 USAH Officer (@USAHOfficiating) January 3, 2023 The game, which will air on the NHL Network, is scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Eastern. We know the coacheswe know the playersand now we know who dropped the puck. Congratulations to the officials selected to work on the USA Hockey All-American Game!

