Cricket urged the US to take action on safety following the death of a spectator
A woman whose mother died after being hit by a ball while watching a Major League Baseball game has urged cricket authorities to consider the use of nets on the ground to avoid a similar tragedy in Australia. Linda Goldbloom supported her lover L.A. Dodgers against the san diego padre at Dodger Stadium in 2018 when a foul ball evaded the home plate net and hit her on the head at a furious pace.
The 79-year-old died four days later as a result of the head trauma caused by the flying ball. The tragedy led Linda’s family to campaign for greater safety for fans at games, with the MLB Commissioner eventually requiring all major and minor league grounds to extend nets to a larger area of the arena.
Linda’s daughter Jana Goldbloom Brody has written a book about the “Sit Behind the Nets” incident (released next month on Amazon) and talks about the impact it had on her family and the fight to better protect fans.
While the dimensions of a cricket pitch are different from baseball, Brody was stunned to learn that cricket has had no real safety measures in place, despite an increasing number of spectators being hit by sixes launched into the crowd this season.
A lady was hit in the head and required medical attention after a straight drive into the stands by Sydney Thunder batsman Alex Ross during Sydney Smash on Sunday night at the BBL. Earlier in the season, Thunder opener Alex Hales headed for the Adelaide Oval border to check the health of a fan hit in the face by a six.
And Sixers skipper Moises Henriques recently spoke of the “huge concerns” he had for fan safety ahead of a game at the tiny North Sydney Oval, especially with the number of “flat-hit” boundaries clearing the fence. Teammate Sean Abbott urged spectators to wear helmets on the ground and jokingly predicted a busy night for insurance companies.
Calls for safety nets at cricket matches
“I am surprised to learn that there is no safety net in cricket games as I understand the ball is heavier (than a baseball) and can do damage,” Goldbloom told Brody. Yahoo Sports Australia. Netting is a cheap precaution and should be installed before anyone else gets hurt.
“No fan or player has to worry that an injury could happen during a match. It’s common sense, like putting seatbelts on a car. Nets would prevent injuries and death. I hope the cricket associations act quickly can act to protect their fans.”
Lifetime Boston Red Sox fan Greg Cittadini, who spent several years in Australia, said the new security measures introduced by the MLB have broad support. He told us: “There has been absolutely no backlash from fans and I can tell you from personal experience that I fully support the idea.
“I have so many memories of foul balls shooting at me… it’s crazy shit. In the bottom box they move very fast.”
On the back of every MLB ticket is a message warning spectators of the potential dangers “ancillary to the game of baseball,” protecting the governing body from costly lawsuits. When asked what her message to authorities is, Goldbloom Brody replied: “I want fans to buy tickets and support their favorite team, but make sure they protect their families.
“It shouldn’t have taken a grieving daughter to inform the press about the lack of ventilator safety.”
