Coaching, defense and awareness central versus TCU

INGLEWOOD, California. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are two touchdown favorites over TCU for many reasons, not the least of which is the talent difference. But beyond the 5-star tally, Georgia has also been one of the best-coached and best-prepared teams in college football. Smart, however, has told the public and his football team that nothing should be taken for granted, regardless of outside perceptions of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. CFP Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Probability is not reality, Smart said. Reality is what happens between those lines. However, what happens in the coaching box and on the sidelines is the first of three keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Horned Frogs in the CFP Championship Game. 1. Coaching advantage Smart has said that the 3-3-5 defense TCU plays is difficult to prepare for, as he compared it to a three-way offense.

I can’t say enough about what they do because what they do is so different you can’t simulate it, Smart said. I associate it with a triple offense. If you’re going to play them, you can’t do what they do as well as they do it. We tried to do what they do for our defense. It’s totally different. RELATED: Kirby Smart says don’t call it a replay if Georgia wins, Dawgs looks at 2022 as a separate deal It’s a concern because they’re unique in what they do and they gave Michigan some trouble in what they do.

However, Georgia has won 16 games in a row while Smart and his Georgia teams have had more than a week of preparation for a game. It’s a streak that dates back to losing to Texas in the Sugar Bowl after the 2018 season. The Bulldogs had the highest paid coaching staff in the SEC at the start of the 2022 season. 2. Keystone Defense Yes, Georgia has surrendered 71 points and over 1,000 yards in the past two games, a 50-30 victory over LSU in the SEC Championship Game and a 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State RELATED: Why Jamon Dumas-Johnson Is Key To UGA Defense But Smart is 57-1 at Georgia as the Bulldogs score more than 30 points, the only loss to Josh Dobb’s Hail Mary pass in a Tennessee win at Sanford Stadium in 2016. TCU surrendered 30 or more points five times this season and ranked 64th in the nation in scoring defense (26.43 allowed per game). 3. Revenue awareness