Sports
Coaching, defense and awareness central versus TCU
INGLEWOOD, California. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are two touchdown favorites over TCU for many reasons, not the least of which is the talent difference.
But beyond the 5-star tally, Georgia has also been one of the best-coached and best-prepared teams in college football.
Smart, however, has told the public and his football team that nothing should be taken for granted, regardless of outside perceptions of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. CFP Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Probability is not reality, Smart said. Reality is what happens between those lines.
However, what happens in the coaching box and on the sidelines is the first of three keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Horned Frogs in the CFP Championship Game.
1. Coaching advantage
Smart has said that the 3-3-5 defense TCU plays is difficult to prepare for, as he compared it to a three-way offense.
I can’t say enough about what they do because what they do is so different you can’t simulate it, Smart said. I associate it with a triple offense. If you’re going to play them, you can’t do what they do as well as they do it. We tried to do what they do for our defense. It’s totally different.
RELATED: Kirby Smart says don’t call it a replay if Georgia wins, Dawgs looks at 2022 as a separate deal
It’s a concern because they’re unique in what they do and they gave Michigan some trouble in what they do.
However, Georgia has won 16 games in a row while Smart and his Georgia teams have had more than a week of preparation for a game. It’s a streak that dates back to losing to Texas in the Sugar Bowl after the 2018 season.
The Bulldogs had the highest paid coaching staff in the SEC at the start of the 2022 season.
2. Keystone Defense
Yes, Georgia has surrendered 71 points and over 1,000 yards in the past two games, a 50-30 victory over LSU in the SEC Championship Game and a 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State
RELATED: Why Jamon Dumas-Johnson Is Key To UGA Defense
But Smart is 57-1 at Georgia as the Bulldogs score more than 30 points, the only loss to Josh Dobb’s Hail Mary pass in a Tennessee win at Sanford Stadium in 2016.
TCU surrendered 30 or more points five times this season and ranked 64th in the nation in scoring defense (26.43 allowed per game).
3. Revenue awareness
Smart knows avoiding turnovers will be big, which is why he told Stetson Bennett after the win over Ohio State to play inside the system after a bad read led to an interception that put the Buckeyes ahead 21-7.
RELATED: Stetson Bennett could put himself in the NFL draft
Georgia has turned the ball over twice or more and had a turnover difference of -2 or more in each of their most recent six losses dating back to losing to Texas in the post-season 2018 Sugar Bowl.
The Bulldogs have a minus 2 turnover difference this season.
Georgia is trying to become just the second team in the post-BCS era (1998) to win a national title with a negative revenue difference. Clemson did it with a minus-1 revenue difference in 2016. Every other national champion was plus-4 or better.
