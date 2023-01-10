Men’s tennis closes out Hawaii Invitational





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team continued its homestand as hosts of the Hawai’i Invitational on Monday. The Rainbow Warriors were able to win two of three doubles matches, while UH won a pair of full singles matches at the UH Tennis Complex. In doubles, UH’s duo of Andrew Ilagan and Charles Collins doubled off Lucas Magnaudet and Ryder Jackson, 6-3 and Hawai’i’s Andy Hernandez and Luke Labrunie defeated John Kim and Mikey Wright by break 6-4. For Luke Labrunie who rejoined the team for his last semester of school was his first appearance in the Green and White this year. In singles, 41st-ranked Ilagan bounced back after a tough three-set loss to 12th-seeded Antoine Cornut-Charuvinc of Florida State, earning his first win of the season by defeating No. 84 Redro Rodenas in straight sets, 6 -1, 6 -4. In the last game of the day, UH’s Charles Collins recorded a hard-fought three-set victory over Cal’s Wright via a third-set super tiebreaker tiebreaker, 5-7, 7-6 (0), 1-0 (9). Theh Rainbow Warriors will then take on No. 20 Duke on Tuesday morning, starting at 10:00 AM HT at the UH Tennis Complex. Hawaii Invitational UH Tennis Complex (Honolulu, Oahu)

Monday, January 9, 2023 Singles competition Yuta Kikuchi (California) def. #4 Garrett Johns (Duke) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5)

Philip Hjorth (California) defeated. Jake Krug (Duke) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8)

#41 Andrew Ilagan (Hawaii) def. #84 Redro Rodenas (Duke) 6-1, 6-4

Connor Krug (Duke) defeats. Derrick Chen (California) 6-2, 6-2

Siddhant Banthia (California) defeated. Niroop Vallabhaneni (Duke) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)

Lucas Magnaudet (California) defeated. Andrew Dale (Duke) 6-3, 6-3

Carl Emil Overbeck (California) defeated. Guillaume Tattevin (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-0

Michael Heller (Duke) defeats. Andy Hernandez (Hawaii) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Faris Khan (Duke) defeats. Alex Chang (California) 6-4, 7-5

John Kim (California) defeated. Kilian Maitre (Hawaii) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)

Charles Collins (Hawaii) def. Mikey Wright (California) 5-7, 7-6 (7-0), 1-0 (11-9)

Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) def. Alex Chang (California) 6-4 (Only played one set) Doubles competition Redro Rodenas/Garrett Johns (Duke) defeated. Siddhant Banthia/Carl Emil Overbeck (California) 6-1

Defeats Yuta Kikuchi/Philip Hjorth (California). Faris Khan/Niroop Vallabhaneni (Duke) 6-4

Andrew Ilagan / Charles Collins (Hawaii) def. Lucas Magnaudet/Ryder Jackson (California) 6-3

Connor Krug/Michael Heller (Duke) defeated. Alex Chang/Derrick Chen (California) 6-2

Andrew Dale/Jake Krug (Duke) defeated. Axel Labrunie / Guillaume Tattevin (Hawaii) 6-0

Andy Hernandez / Luke Labrunie (Hawaii) def. John Kim/Mikey Wright (California) 6-4 #HawaiiMTEN

