Fundira waves the Zim flag during the Durban WTT competition series





ZIMBABWE National Table Tennis Champion Tinotenda Fundira will raise the country’s flag during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender series, which kicks off this morning at the Olive Convention Center in Durban, South Africa. More than 100 players from around the world are expected to participate in the tournament that ends on Sunday. Fundira becomes the first Zimbabwean to participate in the event. “This tournament is very important for me in my career and I am very excited to participate in it. I am very happy to participate in one of the biggest tournaments with the best players in the world,” the 19-year-old told NewsDay Sports. “I hope and trust that I’m going to do well. I can’t say I’m going to win, but all I have to say is that I’m ready to give my best. But in the end it’s an honor for me to to be here because in the history of table tennis in Zim I am the first person to participate in this kind of tournament my goal is to raise the Zimbabwean flag with honors and I also hope to get a sponsorship to further my career after this tournament develop,” he added. The Durban 2023 will act as a preparatory event for the South Africa Table Tennis Board as it prepares to host ITTF World Champions which will be held this year from May 20-28 in ICC Durban, South Africa. This event will also provide a crucial path for players to progress through the ITTF ranking structure into the WTT championships to be held later this year. Some of the top players expected to compete in the Durban competition include Quadri Aruna of Nigeria, who is ranked No. 15 in the world in the men’s category, as well as Dina Meshref of Egypt, who is ranked No. 30 in the world in the women’s category. ITTF President Ms. Petra Sorling and her team will be present at the contest series.

