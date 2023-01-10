Babar Azam as ‘Drinks Boy’: Iceland Cricket’s hilarious take on Pakistan’s all-time ODI team





After the two-game test series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw, both teams will face each other in a three-game ODI series that started on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side, who had a forgettable run in the longest format last year, will look to redeem themselves in ODIs, which will also serve as a build-up for the upcoming World Cup. Speaking of ODIs, Iceland Cricket has given a very funny take on Pakistan’s all-time ODi team, which consisted of Babar Azam as their drinking boy. Known for posting humorous content on social media about international matches and teams, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to name Pakistan’s all-time ODI squad, naming former skipper Imran Khan as the captain. “Today we are announcing our all time Pakistani ODI team: S Anwar, Z Abbas, I Ul Haq, J Miandad, M Yousuf, I Khan (c), S Afridi, M Khan (WK), W Akram, W Younas, S Mushtaq, Drinks boys: B Azam, M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik” Today we are announcing our all-time Pakistani ODI team: S Anwar

Z Abbas

I Ul Haq

J Miandad

M. Yousuf

I Khan (c)

S. Afridi

M Khan (World Cup)

W Akram

W. Younas

S Mushtaq Drinking guys: B Azam, M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik Icelandic Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 8, 2023 The post, however, irked some fans as they expressed disappointment at Babar’s mocking and expelling former pacemaker Shoaib Akhtar from the squad. “Babar Azam is drinking boy?? Are you kidding me. Guy is literally Pakistan’s best batsman ever,” commented one fan. Babar Azam drinking boy?? are you joking

Guy is literally Pakistan’s best batsman ever Faiz Rajpoot (@FaizRajpoot00) January 8, 2023 “Did you miss M Rizwan in the drink boys?” one fan commented. Did you miss M Rizwan in drink boys? (@ananthsarali) January 8, 2023 “Babar Azam is a nice gentleman. He never speaks to others or makes controversy. I’m not sure why anyone could hate him,” one fan wrote. Babar Azam is a nice gentleman. He never speaks to others or creates controversy. Not sure why anyone could hate him. Pratim (@pratim_das) January 8, 2023 “No Shoaib Akhtar,” another fan commented. No Shoab Akhtar Mel Dobson (@MelDobson1) January 8, 2023 The 2023 World Cup will take place in India later this year. Featured video of the day Rishabh pants will be moved to Mumbai today for further treatment: DDCA Topics mentioned in this article

