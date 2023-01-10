Tonight’s college football final could make underdog historyExBulletin

JUANA SUMERS, HOST:

No matter who wins the college football final tonight, history will be made. It’s a showdown between returning champions, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. If Georgia accepts, the Dogs will have their first ever repeat national championship. But if you’re more interested in underdogs, then we should talk about the Horned Frogs. If they win, TCU would be the first team in over 30 years to start the season unranked and end it with a national title. Holly Anderson, co-host of the “Shutdown Fullcast,” billed as the world’s only college football podcast, now joins me. Hey Hulst.

HOLLY ANDERSON: Hello.

SUMMER: Okay. So let’s start with the Horned Frogs. Can you give us a little bit of historical context on how unlikely TCU’s appearance in this game is?

ANDERSON: First of all, TCU is a private school. They don’t have a large alumni base, and what translates into the world of college football is that they’re operating under funding and resources shortfalls compared to a huge giant program like Georgia. Whatever happens tonight, TCU has already had a one-year historic turnaround. They have two claimed titles in their school history. They’ve been playing football since, I think, 1896. Both titles date back to the 1930s. They are also less than a year away from being kicked out of an institution. They fired their head coach from — who had been at the school for decades in one role or another, Gary Patterson. There’s a statue of him on campus and he was pushed out last year. So not only do they have a freshman head coach, they’re also trying to win a college football title against a team that has every material advantage possible.

SUMMER: OK, so take us through this season. With all the backstory you just explained, how did a school like TCU make it to the finals?

ANDERSON: If I told you, you wouldn’t understand if you saw it happen for yourself. That’s not an excavation. They — TCU isn’t as talented on paper — you know, isn’t as big, not as physically strong on paper as Georgia, but they just keep doing this.

SUMMERS: Before I let you go I have one last question for people who may not know the stats and story of each player and all the history behind this game. I hope you can soon give me one player for every team we have to watch tonight.

ANDERSON: So Georgia is the Monstars, for those of you who grew up in the “Space Jam” era, but Georgia has some tight butts, one of whom is playing tonight or maybe not — Darnell Washington is going to be, like, a … gametime call, but Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are – they’re Monstars among Monstars. They are kaiju. There is no physical reason on this earth that they should be this big and move so fast, but they do. It’s like looking at some statues on Easter Island, and they have two of them, and they can move at warp speed. It’s absolutely terrifying, but their secondary is fragile, and the last time they faced a single receiver as good as Quentin Johnston for TCU, they got lit. He’ll be catching balls from Max Duggan, who is another one of those stories that college football types love. You know, he’s a country boy from Council Bluffs, Iowa, from a working-class town. He enters the NFL draft after this game, so this is his final standing at the collegiate level. And when things tend to go off-script, he can go off-script very effectively. He has the ability to surprise you, so keep an eye out for that.

SUMMERS: We talked to Holly Anderson, co-host of the “Shutdown Fullcast.” Holly, thanks.

ANDERSON: Thank you very much, Juana.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, please visit the terms of use and consent pages of our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are made on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is its audio record.