Tennis Australia boss explains ‘great new problem’ that saw Bernard Tomic knocked out of tournament

Bernard Tomic’s failure to secure a spot at the Australian Open is a result of there being a new crop of talented locals to choose from as wild card spots were handed out, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley.

The former world No. 17’s record streak in 15 years of playing at the grand slam came to an end last Saturday when Tennis Australia opted to go with the youth as it handed out seven wild card spots to Aussie players.

Derek Pham, Edward Winter and Jeremy Lin (18), Philip Sekulic James McCabe (19) and Tristan Schoolkate and Dane Sweeny (21) were among the fresh faces taking the start at Melbourne Park, leaving 30-year-old Tomic behind. scrapped for the first time since 2008.

Tomic (pictured with girlfriend Keely Hannah) reacted defiantly when he learned he would be absent from the Open for the first time since 2008

The 30-year-old (pictured playing at the Australian Open last year) has been passed over in favor of much younger Aussie talent

“One thing that’s great is we have a new problem – we have a lot more Australian players to choose from, and that’s a big problem,” Tiley explained.

“It is our performance team looking at the wild card decision.

“What matters is the player coming in, or the strength of their game, how they played, what events they played, how much they played. Are they the younger part of our future generation, the younger players?

“Many factors come into play and it’s not a quick decision they make.”

Tomic – who did himself a disservice when he feuded with Tennis Australia and knocked down Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt – was defiant after hearing the bad news.

Tomic insists ‘this year is my year’ despite falling down the rankings to be listed as the 462nd best player on the men’s tour

‘I don’t expect any favors. I’m going to prove my point and earn my way,” he said.

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t complain anymore. I am focused and I have trained hard. I let my tennis do the talking.

“Last quarter of 2022 I won three tournaments and won four finals. This year is my year. If no one is going to help me to support me, I’ll get back to it [the] top 100 on my own.’

Tomic was the youngest player to win the junior Australian Open, winning the title in 2007, aged just 15 years and three months.

The following year, he defeated Italy’s Potito Starace to become the youngest male ever to win a main draw at the grand slam, reaching the last 16 three times and making the third round three more times.