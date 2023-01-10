Puck Diplomacy: Vail International Hockey Trip offers local players a unique opportunity to grow on and off the ice

Vail International Hockey just returned from a 19-day, eight-city trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, where 34 local mountain-town athletes, one U14 team and one U17 team, broadened their global perspectives through hockey and history.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

Day after day, hour after hour, minute after minute, the food, the culture, it’s just memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of 34 youth hockey players from the region who participated in Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to eastern Europe and Scandinavia. The eight-city tour, which ended with a game in Iceland on January 5, featured two games in each country visited for each of the 17-member U17 and U14 teams. Most importantly, though, the student- athletes the chance to broaden their global perspectives through hands-on visits to unique historic sites, conversations with witnesses to some of the most important moments of the 20th century, and…well…hockey, of course.

“It’s the vehicle that interests them and it’s our common bond with the countries we visit,” said Eric Eves, executive director of Vail International Hockey, who calls the nonprofit’s vision “puck diplomacy.”

“All of these countries have their perceived views of America and we have no knowledge or basic knowledge or misconceptions about them,” he said. “And we just break through those cultural barriers and try to bring the world closer. And hockey is just a nice part of that.”

Intercultural communication

“We played against some of the best youth teams in Finland, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Sweden,” Eves summed up, quickly dismissing the relative weight of the scoreboard. That is, except for the home fans. In fact, while the attendance list betrayed the geographically focused representation of a well-known Colorado region with athletes hailing from Steamboat Springs, Fraser, Frisco, Glenwood Springs, Edwards, Avon, Vail, Wolcott, Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale, hundreds showed up for a the scoreboard indicated was against “US”.

“We’re not a select team,” Eves explained. But the opponents often are, and when the games inevitably don’t match, Eves employs an old strategy originally used by Vail International Hockey founder Merv Lapin to keep learning and international exposure going: the defenders switch teams.

“Suddenly these kids put on a Latvian jersey and those guys put on a Colorado hockey jersey,” Eves described.

When athletes trade jerseys and join the opposing team halfway through, cross-cultural learning and player growth is only accelerated.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

“That’s where the real beauty of the game and the language of hockey is it’s not even a language, it’s just the knowledge they have to play with each other, and they get extra creative.”

“It was really cool because I got to meet all the kids and see what kind of hockey they did,” says Vail’s George Grayson.

“When we played with other countries’ teams, we really got to see that we weren’t used to a different style of play,” commented coach Mark Greer.

“Many of these European teams play on Olympic-sized ice. We could see how they make better use of the space of the ice and how they move the puck and play a more possession style game.”

Greer’s favorite memory was when, after the defense turned things around, the Swedish team drafted something for their new player Sinaloa. When the Battle Mountain junior scored, both benches went wild. The image captured the power of hockey’s universal language in forging friendships and crossing cultures. Of course, with competitive teenagers, some bonds were not made right away.

“An interesting exchange (I had) with a player was, during the game we didn’t really like each other, and then we talked and I found out he was actually really nice and we became friends,” said Tarn Ihnken. Gavin Vold traded pins with a coach and Charlie Kaplinski exchanged phone numbers over a post-game pizza.

Many athletes’ favorite memories included friendships formed over post-game meals and walks around various Eastern European cities.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

U14 player Hank Haley said the European-style hockey, which emphasized less individualism and more passing, came across to him. “It makes me more aggressive,” he said.

“Normally in Vail, when kids come down, they cut out and try to get it behind the net, but now (these players) are trying to get it in front of the net. So you have to be more aggressive, you have to hit them harder squeeze, you have to use your body more. If you just try to use your stick, they just go right through it.”

“I’ve gotten a lot faster and just better overall,” added Grayson.

Eves said the high-level competition comes from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe because “it’s a way of life there.” The father of a Latvian player said: “For you hockey is a hobby, for us hockey is life.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

The team’s goalkeeper Sebastian Sailer echoed the sentiment. “When I go back home, I’ll probably be really used to fast-paced hockey,” he said. “Here things go very fast.”

Players pose after a game in the Czech Republic.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

History intertwined in hockey

Merv Lapin founded Vail International Hockey in 1985 after traveling to Asia himself.

“He saw the writing on the wall with the growth of China and the breakup of the Soviet Union and the importance of everything that happened in World War II and the Cold War and how that is going to shape our future,” said Eves.

“Thirty-five years later, we are now walking on these journeys through history.”

You could feel the tension as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The team’s visit to Poland was canceled because the ice rink usually used housed refugees. Eves said “a lot of political overtones and nuances were felt” as the group, which also included about 20 parents, a doctor and team coaches, made their way through Latvia and the Czech Republic.

“No one knows what will happen next,” he said, adding that the group came within 50 miles of the Russian border during their stay in Finland. The literal proximity to history, even potentially future key moments, is intentional.

According to the Vail International Hockey website, “Travel like this is a shortened crash course in how the rest of the world lives. Each destination has something unique to teach you.”

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

“History is going to happen, something is going to happen in Prague or Reykjavk, a meeting or UN meeting and they’re going to be able to say I was there, and that sets them apart from the traditional American narrative,” Eves said. Usually the focus of these trips was specifically on the Second World War.

When asked why, Eves said, “History repeats itself, it just shows itself in a different way,” adding that athletes pre-select a topic ranging from Perestroika to the Velvet Revolution.

“We didn’t go to Russia, but we got very close to where they could really see and appreciate freedom and democracy. It will take a little while for many players to connect the dots and get into it.

For several players, the big off-ice highlights were visits to museums, ancient cathedrals and other historic sites.

“The Holocaust Museum was very powerful because of the children’s drawings,” said Grayson.

Vail’s Mason Darnell was fascinated with “the whole culture and seeing how all the different countries worked”, and learned about the political and social consequences of the collapse of the Soviet Union on surrounding countries.

Eves has seen the impact of the journey over the years, watching children grow up to be lawyers, historians and learn another language or even live abroad. The director is motivated to work with regional coaches and clubs to make the event biennial and potentially include a two-way exchange.

The mission of Vail International Hockey is: “To provide lifelong memories through hockey and the priceless experience of cultural immersion, pursuit of cultural understanding and globally aware youth.”

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

“We’ve talked to all these clubs here about how we can bring back what we used to have, which is the Vail International Hockey tournament, and then create some sister clubs,” he said. “That was very well received.”

Eves is sure of at least two things. One is the athletic and intellectual imprint left on the players.

“We try to give a global perspective and use hockey as a connector,” he said.

“When we see our players with these kids and also play against them, they have started to change their styles. The best hockey coaches in the world will tell you that the best players in the world are the most creative. And creativity cannot be taught, it has to become instinctive. It must be felt.”

“The coolest thing I learned from the ice cream was just learning about the history and the culture of the places we went to and how it was different from America in many ways,” said Henry Mellenthin.

“All the cultural differences they have (compared to) Aspen and there’s a lot of similarities, it’s cool to see all of that too,” noted Ihnken.

“Some of (the places we visited) are very similar to the US, but they always have a bit of a cultural twist,” Sailer added.

Two teams consisting of 17 athletes, one U17 and one U14 each, made the journey. Athletes came from the Vail area as well as Pitkin, Grand and Summit Counties.

Eric Eves/Courtesy’s photo

Darnell struggled to pinpoint how he’d grown specifically as a player, but his answer perfectly summed up the objectives of the journey.

“I keep my eyes open more on and off the ice,” he said.

The other assurance Eves has: The memories Sinaloa attributed to the trip will be debated for a long time to come.

“I talk to guys in their 30s and 40s and they say it’s a talking point at their weddings,” Eves said on the phone late at night on one of the last stops. As he spoke, all the boys had started a game of hockey (what else?) on their own accord at an ice rink they had discovered near the hotel. As the friends played under the stars, Eves sighed in satisfaction.

“It’s a pretty impactful deal.”