Sports
Cricket: Pakistan clinical in opening ODI victory over Black Caps
New Zealander Henry Shipley is bowled by Pakistani Naseem Shah. Photo / AP
The Black Caps were undone by fast bowler Naseem Shah as Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket victory in today’s first one-day international.
Naseem, aged 19, took 5-57 as New Zealand batted first and was limited to 255-9. Mohammad Rizwan, who was rested for the previous two-draw series, top-scored with an unbeaten 77 from 86 balls to take Pakistan back to 258-4 in 48.1 overs.
The defeat threatens New Zealand’s number one position in the world as they need to win the final two games of the series to retain the number 1 position.
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam made 66 off 82 balls and continued his glowing form in white-ball cricket with his 19th ODI fifty. Opener Fakhar Zaman also made a fine 56 in his comeback match from a knee injury.
New Zealand batsmen couldn’t convert good starts on a slow delivery against disciplined bowling by debutant legspinner Usama Mir (2-42) and Mohammad Nawaz (1-38) in the middle overs.
Naseem rejected opener Devon Conway for a first-over duck from a full-pitched delivery as the southpaw tried to flick the fast bowler, but the ball ricocheted off his back leg onto his stumps.
Hard hitting Fin Allen (29) successfully overturned an lbw decision against him in Haris Raufs’ first play. Allen hit Naseem for two boundaries in an over and crushed Rauf for three boundaries in a row before falling to a spectacular diving catch from Agha Salman with short extra cover.
Mir tied New Zealand through his googlies and sharp legspin, and stunned Kane Williamson on 26 from a spinning delivery that knocked the stump back.
Tom Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) rebuilt the innings with a half-century stand before falling to Mir and Nawaz respectively. New Zealand fell to 147-5 in the 32nd over.
Michael Bracewell, who top-scored with 43 from 42 balls, and Glenn Phillips (37) also had a good start before Naseem returned to take four wickets in his return.
Naseem had a hat-trick after bowling Bracewell and debutant Henry Shipley clean, but Tim Southee denied the pacer.
Mitchell Santner made a solid 21 and Southee contributed 15 to take New Zealand past 250 runs.
Babar played in two half-century stands with Zaman and Rizwan after offspinner Bracewell (2-44) dismissed Imam-ul-Haq (11) early in Pakistan’s pursuit.
Latham dropped a hard edge from Zaman before the southpaw’s 15th half-century. Zaman was bowled clean shortly after going for a slog sweep against Bracewell.
Babar also survived two close lbws against the spinners. Latham divested him of part-time spinner Phillips.
Rizwan kept his cool and suffered cramps in the second half of the chase. Salman, 13 not out, hit the winning runs with six in a row against Southee.
Williamson said Pakistan was adjusting better to the circumstances.
We would have liked a few more [runs]. Pakistan was very clinical with the ball in hand. That said, it was competitive enough when we got it right in that second half and there were a lot of glimpses where the game could have changed quickly. There was assistance in both innings and the surface changed a bit, so we learned something there as well. They were very clinical and adapted to the circumstances,
Some mid-partnerships, but none go through and build those big innings and give us a good chance in those death overs. There was a good fight for a competitive total in that first half, but we want to do a little bit better in all departments.
The second ODI is on Wednesday, followed by the last game on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket-live-updates-black-caps-v-pakistan-1st-odi/27GOASP4RFHQ3M7KPY2M5HXYKM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
